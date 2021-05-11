What's Happening With Palantir Stock Today?
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) shares are trading lower by 9.58% at $16.70 in Tuesday's pre-market session despite the company reporting better-than-expected first-quarter sales results.
Palantir reported quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $341 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $332.23 million.
Palantir provides organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes.
