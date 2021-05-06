fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.48
326.55
+ 0.75%
DIA
+ 3.20
339.14
+ 0.93%
SPY
+ 3.31
412.48
+ 0.8%
TLT
+ 0.23
139.46
+ 0.16%
GLD
+ 2.73
164.58
+ 1.63%

Cisco And IBM Lead The Dow Jones Higher Thursday

byHenry Khederian
May 6, 2021 5:41 pm
U.S. indices were trading higher, rebounding after the recent dip amid capital gains tax hike concerns and as investors await several notable earnings reports next week.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.94% at $345.51.
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed lower by 0.75% at $331.51.
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished slightly higher by 0.8% at $419.07.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Top leaders for the Dow Jones were in industrials: Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO), IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Meanwhile, McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) fell slightly Thursday.

Elsewhere On The Street

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) shares traded lower after the company reported first-quarter revenue that fell short of Wall Street expectations. For the first quarter, Uber reported an adjusted EPS loss of 6 cents, beating consensus analyst estimates… Read More

Citron Research's Andrew Left appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "PreMarket Prep At The Close" to discuss Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in an exclusive interview… Read More

Despite industry-related input costs and labor headwinds, Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) could generate above-consensus earnings in fiscal 2023, driven by Olive Garden sales, according to Cowen… Read More

