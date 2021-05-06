 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bring On The Olive Garden Breadsticks! Analyst Is Bullish For Darden Restaurants

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 4:08pm   Comments
Share:
Bring On The Olive Garden Breadsticks! Analyst Is Bullish For Darden Restaurants

Despite industry-related input costs and labor headwinds, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) could generate above-consensus earnings in fiscal 2023, driven by Olive Garden sales, according to Cowen.

The Darden Restaurants Analyst: Andrew Charles upgraded the rating for Darden Restaurants from Market Perform to Outperform, while raising the price target from $137 to $164.

The Darden Restaurants Thesis: Olive Garden seems poised to grow its average unit volume from $5 million in 2019 to $6 million in fiscal 2023, Charles said in the upgrade note.

The company’s revenues appear strong enough to “offset near term cost pressure that has been cited throughout calendar 1Q21 earnings season,” he added.

The analyst expects the casual dining industry sales to remain robust through 2021 due to easing restrictions on dining room capacity with a ramp in vaccinations and pent-up demand for in-person experiences.

“While we will monitor the health of the consumer as we become further removed from stimulus, we believe DRI's scale positions the brand to gain share from independents given advantages with marketing, value and digitally-enabled off-premise ordering,” Charles wrote.

DRI Price Action: Shares of Darden Restaurants are down 0.53% to $141.43 at the time of publication Thursday afternoon.

(Photo: Darden Restaurants)

Latest Ratings for DRI

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Apr 2021JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2021UBSMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for DRI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DRI)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 6, 2021
Stocks to Buy for the "Summer of New York"
Wingstop Among Restaurant Stocks That Could Fly High, While Others Are Grounded
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Insider Sells Darden Restaurants Stock
Lots Of Earnings Ahead This Week Including Lululemon, Chewy, Walgreens, Micron
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Andrew Charles breadsticksAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CMRXHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains18.0
PZZAStephens & Co.Maintains115.0
SIMONeedhamMaintains100.0
STAACanaccord GenuityMaintains150.0
DGIICanaccord GenuityMaintains25.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com