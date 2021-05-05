fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
330.14
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
341.53
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
415.75
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
139.46
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
166.56
+ 0%

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In GM Or Plug Power?

byHenry Khederian
May 5, 2021 8:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In GM Or Plug Power?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest analyst rating updates for GM and Plug Power.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) shares are trading higher by 3.9% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

GM reported quarterly earnings of $2.03 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.04. GM also reported quarterly sales of $32.70 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $32.67 billion.

Shares of hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) are trading higher by 2% after Nikkei Asia reported Plug is planning to expand its business to China, Vietnam and South Korea.

Plug Power reportedly intends to expand the business in the three Asian countries through its joint venture with South Korean conglomerate SK Group.

SK Group said in February that it has completed a $1.6 billion capital investment in Plug Power to partner in accelerating hydrogen as an alternative energy source in Asian markets and help in the global transition to a hydrogen economy… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Detroit's Big 3 Automakers Look Charged Up For Earnings

Detroit’s "Big Three" automobile manufacturers have set out to rival Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) by speeding up plans to transition to electric vehicles. read more

Ford, GM Stocks Are Getting Ready For Their Next Move

Stocks in the automotive sector have turned hot as legacy automakers have begun a shift to electric and autonomous vehicles. A global chip shortage, however, has left some traders and investors wary of how vehicle makers will be impacted. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Chevron, GM, GE, Peloton And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, Google's parent and an automotive leader. read more

2 Auto Stocks That Haven't Stopped Climbing This Year

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) are both stocks with strong uptrends throughout 2021. As leading automotive companies, these stocks may not stop throughout the rest of the year. read more