fbpx
QQQ
-2.23
342.45
-0.66%
DIA
-1.63
342.23
-0.48%
SPY
-2.66
422.66
-0.63%
TLT
+ 0.32
138.00
+ 0.23%
GLD
-0.57
166.81
-0.34%

Should You Buy Goldman Sachs At Its Current Price? Steve Weiss Thinks So

byAdam Eckert
April 30, 2021 4:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Should You Buy Goldman Sachs At Its Current Price? Steve Weiss Thinks So

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is particularly well-positioned in a rising-rate environment, Short Hills Capital Chief Information Officer Steve Weiss said Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report."

The company recently restructured in terms of asset management, Weiss said, adding that the stock is compelling and "extremely cheap" at its current level.

Weiss told CNBC that Goldman Sachs is now his largest financial holding.

Yesterday's Press Release: Goldman Sachs Commits Additional $10 Million to Support COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Efforts in India

Earnings: Goldman Sachs reported first-quarter financial results on April 14. The bank reported earnings of $18.60, beating the estimate of $10.22, and revenue of $17.7 billion, beating the estimate of $12.6 billion.

Related Link: Recap: Goldman Sachs Q1 Earnings

Price Action: Goldman Sachs traded as high as $356.85 and as low as $165.36 over a 52-week period. The stock was down 1.30% at $348.45 last check Friday afternoon.

(Photo: Jersey City and New York City headquarters, courtesy Goldman Sachs)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Buy Japanese Yen To Hedge Against Election Uncertainty: Goldman Sachs

Investors dealing with uncertainty over the presidential elections should consider parking funds in Japanese Yen, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) co-head of glob read more

'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Costco, Akamai And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Richard Saperstein said there is no impact on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) and the online grocers from the potential tech regulati read more

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 14

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Tiffany McGhee said Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the new normal. She is a buyer of the stock. read more

Aptiv, McKesson, MercadoLibre: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 3