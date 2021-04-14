Recap: Goldman Sachs Q1 Earnings

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) moved higher by 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 498.07% year over year to $18.60, which beat the estimate of $10.22.

Revenue of $17,704,000,000 rose by 102.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,610,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Goldman Sachs Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 14, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1442843&tp_key=7f94faccc9

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $356.85

Company's 52-week low was at $165.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.44%

Company Overview

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking firm whose activities are organized into investment banking (20% of net revenue), global markets (40%), asset management (25%), and consumer and wealth management (15%) segments. Approximately 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2008, Goldman reorganized itself as a financial holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve System.