fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
340.22
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
340.60
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
420.00
+ 0%

Here's Why Nio, Li Auto And Xpeng Are Moving

byHenry Khederian
April 30, 2021 8:45 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's Why Nio, Li Auto And Xpeng Are Moving

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle makers Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) and Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE:XPEV) are all trading lower Friday morning after Nio reported first-quarter earnings results. Companies in the broader EV space were also trading lower this week amid the ongoing semiconductor shortage. 

Nio reported quarterly losses of 4 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 16 cents per share. Nio also reported quarterly sales of $1.22 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.02 billion by 19%.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market.

Nio is trading lower by around 3.6% in Friday’s premarket session at $37.65.

Li Auto is the first to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. It started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019.

Li Auto is trading lower by around 2% at $19.15.

Xpeng is a smart EV company designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing smart electric vehicles in China.

Xpeng is trading lower by around 2.3% at $29.83.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

So What's Up With Snap, Nio, Xpeng And Li Auto Today?

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher by 4% at $64.60 Thursday afternoon after Cowen maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and slightly raised its price target. read more

3 Hot Chinese EV Stocks With Growing Sales

Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. read more

Got $600? Investors Are Buying Stock In Tesla, Nio And Pfizer With Stimulus Checks

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about when they are managing and building their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question related to how traders and investors plan to use their stimulus money:  read more

Which Chinese Electric Vehicle Stock Will Grow The Most By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about; interested in; or thinking about when they are managing and building their personal portfolios. read more