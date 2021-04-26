fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.06
338.36
+ 0.31%
DIA
-0.06
340.55
-0.02%
SPY
+ 0.57
416.24
+ 0.14%

Nio Stock Is Rising: Technical Levels For EV Investors To Watch

byTyler Bundy
April 26, 2021 11:58 am
Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is trading higher Friday after CLSA analyst Soobin Park initiated coverage of the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer with a Buy rating and $50 price target.

Nio stock was up 2.32% at $42.04 at last check.niodaily4-26-21.png

Nio Daily Chart Analysis

  • Nio stock looks like it was able to bounce at support and is moving back up toward resistance.
  • The stock is trading below the 50-day moving average (green) and above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is most likely facing a period of consolidation.
  • The 50-day moving average may hold as a place of resistance on the chart, and the 200-day moving average is a potential area of support.

Key Nio Levels To Watch

  • Nio stock looks to have three key levels that have previously acted as support and resistance.
  • In the last six months, the stock was able to find support near the $32 area a couple times. 
  • The stock is now working on creeping up to a previous area of resistance near $56. This is a stock level that has previously held as both resistance and support. 

  • Beyond the $56 level, the stock has found resistance near $64. This level may hold as resistance again in the future.  

What’s Next For Nio?

Bullish technical traders would like to see the stock build up higher lows to the $56 level. A break above this line and the $64 level with some consolidation may let the stock make a further push.

Bearish technical traders would like to see the stock fall below the $32 level. If the stock is able to break below the support level and consolidate, it could see a further downward push.

