What's Going On With Xilinx, Broadcom And Applied Materials Today?
Shares of semiconductor companies, including Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) and ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), are all trading higher amid reports of price hikes from chipmakers.
Additionally, Intel's CEO recently said global chip shortages could last two more years. Traders and investors may view the ongoing chip shortage and lower supply could lift prices.
Price action at the time of publication Friday afternoon:
- Xilinx is trading higher by 5.4% at $129.73
- Applied Materials is trading higher by 1.85% at $134.19
- Broadcom is trading higher by 2.44% at $466.23
- ON Semiconductor is trading higher by 4.39% at $42.72
- Nvidia is trading higher by 2.4% at $608.27
