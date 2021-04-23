Here's Why AMD And Marathon Oil Are Moving Today

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are trading higher by 4% Friday morning after Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) reported a drop in data center revenue, which has led to concerns the company is losing market share to AMD.

AMD designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in the personal computer and data center markets via CPUs and GPUs.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) shares are trading higher by 3% after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $15 per share.

Marathon is an independent exploration and production company primarily focusing on unconventional resources in the United States. At the end of 2020, the company reported net proved reserves of 972 million barrels of oil equivalent.