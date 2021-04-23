So What's Up With American Airlines, Carnival And Royal Caribbean?

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) shares are trading higher by 1.5% Friday morning after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform.

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of U.S. legacy carriers.

Benzinga Analyst Ratings

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) shares are trading higher by 1.2% after Morgan Stanley maintains with an Underweight and raises the price target from $14 to $18.

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, set to deploy 88 ships on the seas once cruising fully resumes after the pandemic.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) shares are trading higher by 1.1% after Morgan Stanley maintains with an Underweight and raises the price target from $50 to $61.

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating more than 60 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry.