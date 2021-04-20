Will GameStop Or Dogecoin Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to Benzinga visitors on GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Over the next year, will GameStop or Dogecoin have the largest percentage gain?

Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

GameStop: 5.4%

Dogecoin: 94.6%

Overwhelmingly, our respondent pool said Dogecoin will experience a larger percentage gain than shares of GameStop by 2022.

Shares of GameStop finished higher Monday by 6.26% at $164.37.

On April 20, aka 420 and Dogecoin day, Dogecoin is trading at 39 cents at the time of publication.

Since January, the popularity of GameStop’s stock in 2021 brought in massive volume as retail traders purchased large amounts of shares and large hedge funds were forced to cover short positions.

GameStop shares were trading higher Monday afternoon after CEO George Sherman announced he would resign and the company reiterated it 'has been evaluating executive leadership to ensure the company has the right skills to meet changing business requirements."

Meanwhile Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency frequently referenced by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk in tweets, is trading near new all-time highs. The meme cryptocurrency has taken on a life of its own

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in April 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.