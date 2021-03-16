5 US-Listed Stocks From Emerging Markets That Bode Well For 2021

Here are the companies that bode well for 2021, according to Kiplinger: from the Russian version of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) to the Chinese rival of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA).

Kiplinger, an American firm specializing in financial forecasts and investor advisory, reports 5 large-cap emerging stocks that look promising in 2021. Two of these stocks are Russian, one of them is Chinese, one is from Taiwan and another one from India.

Infosys from India: Let's begin with this one — its name is Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) and has a market cap of $77.5 billion. This IT growth stock, which is projected to grow at double-digit in 2021, is specialized in accompanying digital transformation for global business customers, boasting partnerships with the likes of Daimler AG (OTC:DDAIF), Rolls-Royce and Vanguard.

Russia: Yandex and Ozon: Then there are the two Russian companies Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON). The former has a market cap of $23.6 billion and is known as the "Russian Google," being the first search engine in the Cyrillic alphabet. It also offers email, music and video services, traffic and weather updates and it owns 62% of Yandex Taxi, a joint venture with Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER). Ozon Holdings has a market cap of $12.4 billion and is the Russian counterpart of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) instead: it was founded in 1998, just like the American giant. Ozon landed on Nasdaq last November with the largest emerging IPO in the U.S in 2020.

China And Taiwan: Kiplinger's next proposal is a well-known name, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM), which has a market cap of $ 632 billion. It is a worldwide leading company and it should benefit from the chip shortage on the global market induced by the push for digitization, which was in turn prompted by lockdowns. In this list, we couldn't leave out China, with JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). The Beijing-based company, with a market cap of$ 144.3 billion, operates in both retail and B2B segments. Its competitors are Alibaba and Pinduoduo Inc. — ADR (NASDAQ:PDD), with which JD.com is catching up in terms of active users. JD.com reported over 441 million users in Q3 2020, against 757 million from Alibaba and 738 million from Pinduoduo.

See Also: Why Pinduoduo Could Be 'Primary Beneficiary' Of Alibaba's China Regulatory Misfortunes

This article originally appeared on Financialounge.com and was translated from Italian to English. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.