Will DocuSign Or Dropbox Stock Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We surveyed a group of over 300 Benzinga investors on whether shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) or Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) stock would grow the most by 2022.

DocuSign Vs. Dropbox Stock

DocuSign offers services via the Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The San Francisco-based company was founded in 2003 and completed its IPO in May 2018.

Dropbox provides cloud-based file storage, sharing, and project collaboration services for individuals and, to a lesser extent, enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2007 and offers a browser service, toolbars, and apps to upload, share, and sync files to the cloud that can be accessed across a number of devices and by a multitude of users.

DocuSign trades around $228 at time of publication, off the 52-week low of $65. Dropbox trades around $23.60, off the 52-week low of $15.

Sixty-two percent of investors told us DocuSign will grow more by 2022, while 38% said Dropbox will gain more over the next year.

The need for virtual contract signing possibly continuing after the pandemic and more people gravitating towards online documents and incorporating them into their everyday lives outside of work were among the main ideas investors and traders gave us for investing in DocuSign.

"As people continue to work from home, more businesses will use online contracts and agreements to sign and warehouse on the cloud," said one reader. "With DocuSign, you can securely send a contract via email and get it signed right away."

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.