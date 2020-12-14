Will Cloudera Or Fastly Stock Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We surveyed a group of over 250 Benzinga investors on whether they think shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) or Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) will grow the most by 2022.

Cloudera Vs. Fastly

Featured recently as a PreMarket Prep stock of the day, Cloudera is a U.S.-based software company specializing in platforms for data management, machine learning and advanced analytics.

The company's platform gives organizations access to vast amounts of data from a variety of sources, including those in the Internet of Things, to design connected products and services, and reduce risk.

“The single reason I believe Cloudera will grow more is due to a strong demand for cloud services in general," one reader told Benzinga. "The coronavirus has made a permanent impact on the future of the mobility of employees and the data that they will need to exchange on the move.”

Fastly was founded in 2011 and operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving and securing customer applications. The edge cloud is a category of "infrastructure as a service" for digital developers.

Shares of Fastly moved higher recently amid speculation that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) might be interested in an M&A deal.

Sixty-two percent of traders and investors said Fastly would grow more by 2022, while 38% of respondents said Cloudera will grow more over the next year.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 250 adults.

