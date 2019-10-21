Adobe, Microsoft And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 21

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington recommended a long position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). She would own it for the long term.

Joe Terranova thinks Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is the best industrial stock. He is a buyer.

Josh Brown likes JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

Stephen Weiss hopes Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) has bottomed.

Jim Cramer wants to buy Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).