Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Adobe, Microsoft And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 21

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington recommended a long position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). She would own it for the long term.

Joe Terranova thinks Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is the best industrial stock. He is a buyer.

Josh Brown likes JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

See Also: Cramer: Is FAAMG The New FAANG?

Stephen Weiss hopes Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) has bottomed.

Jim Cramer wants to buy Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).

Posted-In: Bryn Talkington CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Cramer Joe TerranovaLong Ideas Media Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + AMD)

9 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Morgan Stanley Sifts Through Software Sector, Flags 'Picks,' 'Holds'
9 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
PreMarket Prep Recap: Stormy Outlook For Cloud Stocks, Opioid Makers Rally On Settlement Talks
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 16, 2019
44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Bank Of America Turns Bullish On HPE, Says Several Business Trends Are Improving