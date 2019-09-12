Market Overview

'Fast Money' Traders Advise Their Viewers On Mastercard, Caterpillar And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2019 8:32am   Comments
Joe Terranova said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" he has a long position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) and he would stay with it. He sees it as a global payments leader, a great story and a great capital allocation strategy.

Stephen Weiss believes fundamentals in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) are still not good. He would not own the stock.

See Also: Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In VF Corp, Vistra Energy And Viavi Solutions

Jon Najarian would hold Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD). He said it's under pressure by Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS), but it performs better. He added that between $64 and $70 is a great area to own Crowdstrike.

Pete Najarian said he has sold around 70% of his long position in gold and silver, but he would still hold VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX) because he sees it as a hedge.

Karen Firestone thinks salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is still a leader and it's taking market share from the competition. She concluded that the stock looks good.

