Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In VF Corp, Vistra Energy And Viavi Solutions

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in VF Corp (NYSE: VFC). He said options traders are buying the Oct. $90 calls in the name. Around 5,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the session. Najarian said that the stock looks like it wants to break out on the upside and he decided to jump in the trade.

Jon Najarian bought the Jan. $27 calls in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE: VST) after he saw unusually high volume in the strike. He is planning to hold the position for three to four months.

He has also noticed some call options buying in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) and he decided to follow the trade. He is going to hold it for a month.