Kinahan Says Millennials Are Buying The Stocks They Know, Like Beyond Meat And Tesla
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 09, 2019
On CNBC’s "Closing Bell" on Monday, TD Ameritrade's chief market strategist JJ Kinahan said millennials were net-buyers of stocks in June.

Kinahan said millennials were buying things they know. He said they love Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

"If Tesla goes down to $200, you are going to see millennials buy it," said Kinahan.

See Also: Investor Movement Index Summary For June 2019

He also listed Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND), Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) as stocks millennials love to buy.

Kinahan said Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) was a strong sell among millennials, while Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) was a buy.

"I don’t know if that is giving us a signal about Disney+, but I thought that was a very interesting relationship," said Kinahan.

Photo courtesy of Beyond Meat.

