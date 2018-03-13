VantagePoint Trading Software is a forecasting tool that uses both end of day data and artificial intelligence to provide traders a forecast of market movement. These forecasts are 1-3 days in advance and help traders improve their timing on making trades and maximizing profit potential. The artificial intelligence software forecasts market movement for stocks, futures, forex, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.

The VantagePoint Trading Journal On Colgate-Palmolive

The major market averages are all trading down on Tuesday, despite a strong CPI number that initially sent the market higher in premarket trading. Nonetheless, there are plays to be made on the upside. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is one such example.

The chart above is a one-month chart of CL. The black line represents the stock's 10-day simple moving average, and the blue line represents a predicted moving average 72 hours in advance. Notice how the two lines crossed over on March 8—that indicates a change in trend. The positive price action was confirmed by the Neural Index at the bottom of the chart, which changed from red to green.

Monday and Tuesday's negative price action would seem to indicate the stock is due for near-term downside, which the Neural Index also shows, but the bullish trend should remain intact as long as the blue and black lines don't crossover again. In this sense, the software is still predicting upside in CL three days out.

The two charts below confirm that. The main difference is the blue line. Whereas the top chart predicted what the moving average would be 72 hours in advance, this next chart shows a prediction 48 hours out. You can see how the predicted moving average is still higher than the 10-day simple moving average, indicating upside.

The same thing can be seen here, in a chart where the blue line predicts the 10-day moving average 24 hours in advance. The fact that the distance between the two lines, in this case, is smaller than the first two charts tell us that the stock is more likely to see downside on Wednesday than Thursday or Friday.

VantagePoint is an editorial partner of Benzinga. For a free demo of the platform, click here.