VantagePoint Trading Software is a forecasting tool that uses both end of day data and artificial intelligence to provide traders a forecast of market movement. These forecasts are 1-3 days in advance and help traders improve their timing on making trades and maximizing profit potential. The artificial intelligence software forecasts market movement for stocks, futures, forex, ETFs and cryptocurrencies.

The VantagePoint Trading Journal On Digital Realty Trust

Today we're focusing on Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), a Real Estate Investment Trust that underperformed the S&P 500 by 3 percent in 2017, even though it finished the year up 15 percent.

The VantagePoint platform recently indicated a potential upside breakout in DLR could be forming due to a bullish crossover on Dec. 29.

We can see that the blue predictive indicator line crossed above the black, simple 10-day moving average on that day. This crossover indicates the start of a bullish trend. The red-green bar at the bottom of the chart is the VantagePoint neural index indicator. In this case, it indicates short-term bearishness, but the trend will remain as long as the blue and black lines do not crossover again. If they do, that would indicate a bearish trend.

DLR closed Wednesday's session up just under 1 percent. For now, the low of $109.19 from Dec. 21 will serve as support, as it's a six-month low.

VantagePoint is an editorial partner of Benzinga