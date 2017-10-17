Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TD Ameritrade Makes Major Splash In Commission-Free ETF Battle
Todd Shriber, ETF Professor , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 17, 2017 10:19am   Comments
Share:
TD Ameritrade Makes Major Splash In Commission-Free ETF Battle
Related AMTD
JemStep Moves All Your Accounts Into One Place
Video: The Impact Of Satellite Imagery And Predicting The Next Move In Financial Markets
SSGA Launches Ultra-Low-Cost ETFs; Ameritrade Takes On Schwab (Investor's Business Daily)
Related SCHW
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Goldman Sachs Beats Q3 Expectations
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Sears Tumbles After Bruce Berkowitz Resigns From Board; Exelixis Shares Surge
Cullinan Associates Inc Buys Emerson Electric Co, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Cummins Inc, Sells ... (GuruFocus)

When it comes to fee battles in the world of exchange-traded funds, such tussles usually take place among issuers. Several major brokerage firms have made it cheaper for investors to trade ETFs by offering commission-free programs, an arena that's proving to be a new frontier of cost tussles.

On Monday, brokerage giant TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) announced a major expansion of its commission-free ETF platform, which will see the company triple the number of ETFs clients can trade without commission to 296 from 100. That means TD Ameritrade's commission-free platform is now larger than Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW)'s Schwab ETF OneSource platform, previously the biggest offering of ETFs on a commission-free basis.

TD Ameritrade “will offer the most commission-free ETFs in the industry as well as the largest selection of non-proprietary, commission-free ETFs,” according to a statement issued by the company. “Through the upgraded TD Ameritrade commission-free ETF program, registered investment advisor (RIA) and individual investor clients will have access to non-proprietary, low-cost ETFs from eight leading providers.” 

TD Ameritrade's Commission-Free Offerings

ETF providers on TD Ameritrade's commission-free platform include big names such as BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK)'s iShares, Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ)'s PowerShares, WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)'s JPMorgan Asset Management.

New York-based WisdomTree will have a whopping 72 of its 87 ETFs on TD Ameritrade's commission-free platform. 

“TD Ameritrade will provide investors and advisors greater choice and flexibility by allowing all of its clients to buy and sell commission-free ETFs that cover 77 Morningstar categories; provide increased sector and commodity coverage,” according to TD Ameritrade.

A Notable Exclusion

Vanguard, the second-largest U.S. ETF issuer behind iShares, has been dropped from the TD Ameritrade no-commission platform. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard offers some of the least expensive ETFs in the industry and is home to several of the largest ETFs.

Still, data prove investors love not having to pay commissions on their ETF investments.

“Over the past seven years, strong client demand and market appreciation has driven rapid growth in the firm’s commission-free ETF assets under management, resulting in a 31 percent compounded annual growth rate with assets growing nearly seven times,” said TD Ameritrade.

Related Link: Where To Be With Bond ETFs

Posted-In: isharesLong Ideas Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Specialty ETFs Top Stories Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMTD + BLK)

JemStep Moves All Your Accounts Into One Place
Video: The Impact Of Satellite Imagery And Predicting The Next Move In Financial Markets
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Video: How Data Science Is Changing The Future Of Financial Decision Making
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Fed Minutes
5 Stocks To Watch For October 11, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on AMTD

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.