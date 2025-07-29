Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Consumer Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG

Dividend Yield: 3.10%

3.10% JP Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $160 to $155 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Jeff Lick reiterated an Equal-Weight rating with a price target of $140 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

On July 23, Penske Automotive Group increased its dividend from $1.26/share to $1.32/share.

Genuine Parts Company GPC

Dividend Yield: 3.10%

3.10% Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $155 to $160 on July 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $125 to $135 on July 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

On July 22, Genuine Parts reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Lear Corporation LEA

Dividend Yield: 3.11%

3.11% Citigroup analyst Michael Ward maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $123 to $136 on June 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $125 to $115 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

On July 25, Lear posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Photo via Shutterstock