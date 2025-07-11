Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Edison International EIX

Dividend Yield: 6.45%

6.45% Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $52 to $51 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $64 to $67 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

On June 25, board of directors of Edison International declared a quarterly common stock dividend of 82.75 cents per share.

On June 25, board of directors of Edison International declared a quarterly common stock dividend of 82.75 cents per share.

The AES Corporation AES

Dividend Yield: 5.64%

5.64% Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform and cut the price target from $10 to $9 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $16 to $15 on March 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Bloomberg recently reported the company is exploring options amid takeover interest.

Bloomberg recently reported the company is exploring options amid takeover interest.

Portland General Electric Company POR

Dividend Yield: 5.06%

5.06% Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $48 to $45 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $46 to $44 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Portland General Electric will host an analyst conference call and webcast on Friday, July 25, to review its second quarter financial results.

Portland General Electric will host an analyst conference call and webcast on Friday, July 25, to review its second quarter financial results.

