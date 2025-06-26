Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Consumer Stocks With Over 8% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

Jack in the Box Inc. JACK

Dividend Yield: 10.26%

10.26% Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $32 to $20 on June 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Chris O'Cull downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $32 to $20 on June 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $51 to $22 on May 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Jake Bartlett downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $51 to $22 on May 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: On June 24, Jack in the Box announced the return of Shannon McKinney as senior vice president, chief operating officer and new member of the executive leadership team.

On June 24, Jack in the Box announced the return of Shannon McKinney as senior vice president, chief operating officer and new member of the executive leadership team.

Designer Brands Inc. DBI

Dividend Yield: 8.77%

8.77% UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $3.5 to $3 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $3.5 to $3 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating and slashed the price target from $5 to $4 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating and slashed the price target from $5 to $4 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Recent News: On June 10, Designer Brands reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and withdrew its FY25 guidance due to macroeconomic uncertainty.

On June 10, Designer Brands reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and withdrew its FY25 guidance due to macroeconomic uncertainty.

Monro, Inc. MNRO

Dividend Yield: 8.16%

8.16% Wedbush analyst Seth Basham maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $27 to $19 on April 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Seth Basham maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $27 to $19 on April 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Stephens & Co. analyst Rick Nelson initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and a price target of $31 on Oct. 15, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Rick Nelson initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and a price target of $31 on Oct. 15, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: On May 28, Monro reported a fourth-quarter revenue beat and approved a first-quarter cash dividend of 28 cents per share.

On May 28, Monro reported a fourth-quarter revenue beat and approved a first-quarter cash dividend of 28 cents per share.

