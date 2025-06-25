Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.

Comcast Corporation CMCSA

Dividend Yield: 3.75%

3.75% Rosenblatt analyst Bbarton Crockett maintained a Neutral rating with a price target of $36 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Bbarton Crockett maintained a Neutral rating with a price target of $36 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $38 to $37 on April 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $38 to $37 on April 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Recent News: Comcast will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, July 31.

Comcast will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, July 31. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest CMCSA news.

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC

Dividend Yield: 3.86%

3.86% JP Morgan analyst David Karnovsky maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $116 to $104 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst David Karnovsky maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $116 to $104 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $99 to $84 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $99 to $84 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: On April 15, Omnicom Group reported worse-than-expected first-quarter revenue results.

On April 15, Omnicom Group reported worse-than-expected first-quarter revenue results. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest OMC news

AT&T Inc. T

Dividend Yield: 3.93%

3.93% UBS analyst John Hodulik maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $30 to $31 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst John Hodulik maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $30 to $31 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $32 to $34 on April 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $32 to $34 on April 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: AT&T will release second-quarter earnings on July 23.

AT&T will release second-quarter earnings on July 23. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest T news.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock