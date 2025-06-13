Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Risk Off Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG

Dividend Yield: 6.28%

6.28% B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and cut the price target from $27 to $20 on June 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Leah Jordan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and slashed the price target from $26 to $21 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: Conagra Brands will release its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday, July 10.

Altria Group, Inc. MO

Dividend Yield: 6.81%

6.81% Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $46 to $49 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Matthew Smith maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $60 to $63 on April 30, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Recent News: On April 29, Altria Group posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. ENR

Dividend Yield: 5.55%

5.55% Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $25 to $26 on May 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $36 to $30 on April 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: On May 6, Energizer Holdings reported in-line earnings for the second quarter.

