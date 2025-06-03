Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Risk Off Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Altria Group, Inc. MO

Dividend Yield: 6.73%

Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $46 to $49 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $60 to $63 on April 30, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

On April 29, Altria Group posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

On April 29, Altria Group posted upbeat quarterly earnings. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest MO news.

Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG

Dividend Yield: 6.15%

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $27 to $23 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $26 to $25 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

On May 1, Hometown Food Company announced plans to acquire Chef Boyardee Brand from Conagra Brands for $600 million.

On May 1, Hometown Food Company announced plans to acquire Chef Boyardee Brand from Conagra Brands for $600 million. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest CAG news

Target Corporation TGT

Dividend Yield: 4.80%

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $155 to $115 on May 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $130 to $110 on May 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

On May 21, Target registered adjusted earnings per share of $1.30, missing analysts' consensus estimate of $1.64. Quarterly sales of $23.85 billion (down 2.8% year over year) missed the Street view of $24.32 billion.

On May 21, Target registered adjusted earnings per share of $1.30, missing analysts' consensus estimate of $1.64. Quarterly sales of $23.85 billion (down 2.8% year over year) missed the Street view of $24.32 billion. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest TGT news

Photo via Shutterstock