Invest Like Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper With These 5 Big Dividend Stocks His Hedge Fund Owns

David Tepper, the owner of the Carolina Panthers and founder of Appaloosa Management, has become a self-made billionaire through the hedge fund he manages and the gains from his stock portfolio.
A recent 13F-HR SEC filing has revealed to the public the various companies Tepper currently has holdings in. This article will take a look at the five companies that provide the billionaire investor the highest dividend yield.
1. MPLX LP MPLX
Price: $32.78
52-Week Range: $26.80 to $35.49
YTD Performance: 9.54%
Dividend Yield: 8.60%
2. Energy Transfer LP Unit ET
Price: $11.66
52-Week Range: $7.96 to $12.48
YTD Performance: 33.98%
Dividend Yield: 7.80%
3. ALPS Alerian MLP ETF AMLP
Price: $39.10
52-Week Range: $30.04 to $42.18
YTD Performance: 16.15%
Dividend Yield: 6.96%
4. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD
Price: $27.12
52-Week Range: $20.42 to $28.65
YTD Performance: 19.79%
Dividend Yield: 6.96%
5. Kohl’s Corporation KSS
Price: $33.93
52-Week Range: $26.07 to $64.38
YTD Performance: –31.57%
Dividend Yield: 5.70%
Even though the majority of the stocks previously listed have had a strong year so far, having a high dividend yield still brings peace of mind to investors. While this article covered some of Tepper’s portfolio, it consists of 28 stocks and 16 of them have a dividend. To see the full list of Tepper’s holdings, click this link.
Dividend payouts can provide income for traders and also make many of the large cap stocks fall into the value category instead of growth, which can mean predictable earnings and dividend increases.
