Tesla & Lyft Could Be Future Rivals: Ride-Share Drivers Can Make $2,000 With An EV And 100 Rides

Tesla Inc TSLA and Lyft Inc LYFT could be rivals in the future, with ride-share drivers and autonomous vehicles competing against each other to get consumers in vehicles.

For a limited time, Lyft drivers could earn thousands of dollars in earnings and credits for buying a Tesla vehicle.

What Happened: Tesla has a new offer good for $1,000 in vehicle credits for eligible Lyft ride-share drivers.

Lyft drivers can earn $1,000 in Tesla vehicle credits if they buy a Tesla vehicle before June 30. They must also complete 100 verified Lyft trips on or before July 13.

Teslarati first reported the promotion, which is good for all five Tesla vehicle models: the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and the Cybertruck.

"Eligible Lyft drivers who purchase a new Tesla vehicle can receive $1,000 in Tesla Credits upon taking delivery and a $1,000 incentive from Lyft after completing 100 trips on or before July 13, 2025," Tesla's website says.

The credits can be used toward a Tesla vehicle, Supercharging, upgrade purchases, or service appointments. Lyft is also taking advantage of the promotions.

Lyft's website says a $1,000 "incentive fee" is available for Lyft drivers in good standing who participate in the program, buy a Tesla from the EV company between May 15 and June 30, 2025, and give 100 rides on or before July 13, 2025.

Why It's Important: Tesla, Lyft and Uber Technologies UBER will be future rivals.

Tesla is expected to launch its Robotaxi platform in June in Texas. Lyft has plans to launch autonomous rides next year according to the report. And yet, it’s Tesla and Lyft that are forging the partnership.

For Tesla, the stakes are high. The company, no stranger to offering promotions and discounts to future or current electric vehicle owners, suffered steep sales declines in the first quarter. This promotion with Lyft could be one of many attempts to boost vehicle deliveries in the second quarter.

Tesla also reportedly offered a $1,000 promotion on vehicles for teachers, students, retirees and active-duty members. Tesla previously offered the discount only to military members. But it now includes wives of active-duty members or surviving spouses.

Lyft also highlights the positives of having an electric vehicle while driving for a ride-share company. Its website lists lower maintenance costs, fuel savings, charging discounts, bonuses and government incentives. According to national data, Lyft drivers with an electric vehicle also earn 20% more in tips per ride.

