Tesla Offers Deep Discounts Of Up To $7950 On The Model Y As The EV Giant Gears Up To Deliver The Refreshed Version

EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA is offering discounts of up to $7950 on the older version of its Model Y SUV, before it starts delivering the refreshed version of the vehicle in March.
What Happened: While the long-range rear-wheel drive variant is listed with as much as $3720 discount, the long-range all-wheel drive variant is listed with as much as $4950 discount, and the performance version with up to $7950 in discounts.
The offers come as the company is gearing up to start deliveries of its refreshed Model Y.
Tesla launched the refreshed version of its best-selling Model Y SUV in January. Deliveries of the vehicle are slated to start in March.
Why It Matters: The refreshed Model Y long-range all-wheel drive is now listed on Tesla’s website alongside the older models, with a starting price of $59,990, roughly 25% more expensive than its predecessor.
Model Y, launched in 2020, is Tesla's best-selling vehicle. The launch of the refreshed vehicle comes after the company reported its first decline in annual global deliveries in over a decade.
Tesla reported global deliveries of 1.79 million vehicles in 2024, down from full-year deliveries of 1.81 million in 2023.
Photo courtesy: Tesla
