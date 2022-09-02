ñol

Bed Bath & Beyond Short Sellers May Have Turned $112M In Losses To Profit In Just 3 Days

by Wayne Duggan, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 2, 2022 2:18 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the most heavily shorted stocks in the market.
  • BBBY stock is now down 31.6% since Tuesday's close.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares were down another 4.7% on Friday after the company's turnaround plan failed to impress Wall Street.

Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the most heavily shorted stocks in the market, and short sellers have had a big week of gains as the market has lost faith in the popular meme stock.

The Numbers: Following Tuesday's close, S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky said Bed Bath & Beyond had about $386 million in short interest representing about 27.5% of the stock's adjusted float.

Bed, Bath & Beyond short sellers had endured about $112 million in 2022 mark-to-market losses, but those losses have shrunk significantly in the last three days, Dusaniwsky said. 

Related Link: Analyst Says Robinhood Stock 'Not Worth $1,' Calls It A 'Bad Bet For Investors With Alarming Risk'

Bed Bath & Beyond shares are now down 31.6% since Tuesday's close. Based on S3's numbers, short sellers may have completely erased their year-to-date losses in that stretch.

A 31.6% gain on $386 million in short interest represents about $121.9 million in profits, assuming the company's short interest has remained constant since Tuesday.

Epic Short Squeeze: Bed, Bath & Beyond's short interest is up 39.5% in the past year, according to Ycharts. Short sellers have been spot on with their bearish call up to this point.

Shares of the struggling retailer are down 65.8% over the last 12 months, which included a brief but extremely volatile short squeeze in August.

For several days, Bed, Bath & Beyond was the most popular meme stock on the WallStreetBets subreddit, which sent the stock soaring from under $5 in late July to as high as $30 on Aug. 17. In the two weeks that followed, the stock has now traded all the way back down to $8.27.

Related Link: Why Meme Stocks AMC Entertainment And GameStop Are Still 'In Danger Of Declining To $0'

Benzinga's Take: Meme stock traders certainly had an opportunity to make a quick buck during the Bed Bath & Beyond short squeeze in August, but short sellers willing to stomach the volatility have now also made a killing in the past two weeks.

In the most recent quarter, the company reported a net loss of $358 million and said same-store sales dropped 23% from a year ago.

Photo via Shutterstock. 

Posted In: Ihor DusaniwskyS3 PartnersShort SellersTop StoriesTrading Ideas