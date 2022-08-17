Why Meme Stocks AMC Entertainment And GameStop Are Still 'In Danger Of Declining To $0'

Meme stocks GameStop Corp. GME and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC are having another moment, gaining 20% and 48.7% in the past month, respectively. New Constructs analyst David Trainer remains skeptical of the two stocks and said both AMC and GameStop's underlying businesses continue to struggle.
AMC's Cash Burn: Trainer said AMC's problems began well before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The company has now burned through $6.8 billion in free cash flow since 2014.
Trainer pointed out the company was narrowly able to avoid bankruptcy by raising capital and heavily diluting shareholders during the pandemic. After the company failed to gain shareholder approval to sell even more shares, AMC found a workaround to raise capital by selling preferred equity shares under the ticker APE.
Related Link: AMC, GameStop Are Running Again: What's Behind The Latest Meme Stock Rally?
Trainer estimates AMC only has enough cash to sustain operations for another 20 months or so unless its business fundamentals improve significantly.
"AMC’s cash crisis puts the company’s stock at significant risk of declining to $0 per share as tightening financial conditions render financial engineering schemes unsustainable," he said.
GameStop's Deteriorating Fundamentals: As for GameStop, Trainer estimates the company has only about 18 months of cash on hand and said it will be extremely difficult and expensive for the company to raise additional capital given it has failed to improve profitability over the past four years.
Related Link: New Congressional Report On GameStop Trading Frenzy Cites 'Troubling Business Practices, Inadequate Risk Management'
GameStop’s net operating profit after-tax (NOPAT) margin fell from 3% in fiscal 2019 to -6% in the past four quarters, while its return on invested capital (ROIC) fell from 5% to -9% in that time.
"The company’s valuation simply cannot be justified by the deteriorating fundamentals of the actual business," he said.
Trainer said GameStop shares also face a significant risk of falling to $0 in the long term.
Benzinga's Take: In the most recent quarter, AMC reported a net loss of $121.6 million and GameStop reported a net loss of $157.9 million. Traders looking to short the two meme stocks after their recent rallies should tread extremely carefully given AMC and GameStop's share prices have been completely detached from the values of their underlying businesses since the beginning of the initial meme stock bubble in early 2021.
Photo: Shutterstock images
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.