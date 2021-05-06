fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.48
326.55
+ 0.75%
DIA
+ 3.20
339.14
+ 0.93%
SPY
+ 3.31
412.48
+ 0.8%
TLT
+ 0.23
139.46
+ 0.16%
GLD
+ 2.73
164.58
+ 1.63%

Why Luokung Technology's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 6, 2021 3:49 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares are trading higher after the company announced its shares will continue to trade in the US on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

Luokung Technology is currently up 13.47% to a price of $1.67. The stock's volume is currently 19.75 million, which is roughly 244.73% of its recent 30-day volume average of 8.07 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $1.3 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $3.86 and fallen to a low of $0.36.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Trading Ideas

Related Articles

58 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers read more

30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) shares rose 94.2% to $2.33 in pre-market trading. Stealth BioTherapeutics showcased data for Elamipretide in dry age-related macular degeneration at the 2021 ARVO Annual Meeting. read more

24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) shares rose 29.1% to $1.20 in pre-market trading. RiceBran Technologies is scheduled to host a conference call on April 28th to discuss its Q1 financial results. read more

25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) rose 52.1% to $2.16 in pre-market trading after dropping around 8% on Monday. read more