Why Luokung Technology's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares are trading higher after the company announced its shares will continue to trade in the US on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

Luokung Technology is currently up 13.47% to a price of $1.67. The stock's volume is currently 19.75 million, which is roughly 244.73% of its recent 30-day volume average of 8.07 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $1.3 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $3.86 and fallen to a low of $0.36.

