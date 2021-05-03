Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Ocugen, Tilray Or Nio?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Ocugen, Tilray and Nio.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares are trading higher by 13.2% at $14.35 after the company announced studies showing COVAXIN is potentially effective against three key variants of SARS-CoV-2… Read More

Ocugen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. More than the COVID-19 vaccine, the company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases.

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares are trading higher by 2% at $18.74 after the company completed its merger with Aphria.

The combined company, which will operate as Tilray, brings together two highly complementary businesses to create the leading cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company with the largest global geographic footprint in the industry.

The combined company had a market cap of approximately $8.2 billion based on the closing stock prices on April 30.

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) to cooperate in smart EV technology research, cnEVpost reported Sunday.

The two will establish the USTC-NIO Smart Electric Vehicle Joint Laboratory to conduct joint research on major national as well as local projects… Read More