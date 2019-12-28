Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Boeing, Netflix, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included a holiday record breaker and a Hollywood disruptor.

Bearish calls included smartphone and electric vehicle leaders.

The major U.S. indexes continued to trade at all-time highs in the holiday-shortened week, a marked change from last year's December panic.

It was also a week that saw record holiday retail sales, a management shuffle at a troubled aerospace giant, ongoing geopolitical unrest and evidence of the effect of the trade war with China.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. The following are just a few of the past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

Dave Royse's "Nasdaq Hits 9,000 As Amazon Rallies On 'Record-Breaking' Holiday Numbers" takes a look at why Thursday was a good day for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) — and for the Nasdaq as well.

"Netflix Disrupts Hollywood, Market As Top Stock Of The Decade" by Jayson Derrick points out that a $1,000 investment in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) back in 2010 would be worth close to $43,000 today. What comes next?

Heading into 2020, cannabis investors are weighing whether to cut their losses or buy the dip in a bet on a rebound, according to Wayne Duggan's "Will Cannabis Stocks Bounce Back In 2020?" How will Canopy Growth Corp and others fare?

In Shanthi Rexaline's "10 Biotech M&A Targets Under The Scanner For 2020," find out why the frenetic pace of M&A in biopharma is likely to continue, with Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) and several others being likely targets.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2019" and "Anaplan Has The Ingredients For 'The Next Execution Story In Software,'" Says Bullish Rosenblatt.

Bears

"Apple Stock Rallied This Year, But 5 Analysts Also Turned Bearish" by Jayson Derrick examines why shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) are poised to enter 2020 with skepticism from some Wall Street analysts.

In "Morgan Stanley Says Tesla Faces Strong Competition From Rivian, Others," Shanthi Rexaline looks at why Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) may be unable to maintain its big lead in the electrical vehicle market for long.

Wayne Duggan's "Bank Of America Cuts Boeing Price Target, Expects 737 Max To Fly Again No Sooner Than May" offers a look at what led one top analyst to shave $10 from their Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) price target last week.

An abrupt management change at Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) and some insider selling are not encouraging signs, according to "Aurora Cannabis Analyst Says 'Profitability Is Not On The Horizon'" by Nina Zdinjak.

Be sure to check out "10 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2019" and "Darden Restaurants Analyst Downgrades Olive Garden Owner On Softening Trends" for additional bearish calls.

