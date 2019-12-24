10 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2019

The S&P 500 had another big year this year, gaining more than 28% year to date. Most U.S. investors had a lot of winners in their portfolios this year, but not all companies were along for the bull market ride.

Here’s a look at the 10 worst-performing stocks in the entire S&P 500 in 2019, as of the Dec. 20 closing price.

1. Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL)

Fossil investors have been on a rollercoaster ride in the past few years, and 2019 was mostly a free-fall, with the watchmaker’s stock dropping 51.1%.

An FDA letter about the safety of ABIOMED’s Impella RP device wasn’t enough to eliminate market skepticism in 2019, and ABIOMED shares tumbled 49.8%.

3. Macy's Inc (NYSE: M)

Investors seem to be increasingly concerned that Macy’s is heading down the same long-term path as Sears Holdings Corp (OTC: SHLDQ) and J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP), and Macy’s 45.6% drop in 2019 did little to ease those fears.

4. Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC)

Like Macy’s, this shopping center real estate investment trust was dragged down by 38.8% on fears that online shopping has brick-and-mortar retail stuck in secular decline.

5. Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP)

The online travel giant shares slumped 37.3% in 2019 after the company consistently failed to deliver numbers that lived up to Wall Street expectations.

6. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY)

Occidental won a high-profile bidding war with Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) for Anadarko Petroleum, but investors weren’t impressed with the $38 billion acquisition, sending Occidental shares down 36.4% in 2019.

7. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO)

Oil & gas exploration companies have been among the worst performing stocks in the S&P 500 for the past several years, and Diamond Offshore has the worst year of them all in 2019, dropping 35%.

8. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)

Natural gas prices and natural gas producers took a beating in 2019, and Southwestern Energy shares tumbled 32.5%.

9. Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI)

Investors sawy the glass bottle as half empty in 2019 for Owens-Illinois, and its falling revenue and mounting losses drove the stock down 31.9% on the year.

10. Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS)

Gap is the final mall retailer included among the worst stocks of 2019, with shares down 31.7% as the company struggles to find an answer to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).