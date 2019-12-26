Nasdaq Hits 9,000 As Amazon Rallies On 'Record-Breaking' Holiday Numbers

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was trading higher Thursday after the company said it had a "record-breaking" holiday season with billions of items ordered.

The stock was the most-traded in the Nasdaq Thursday, according to CNN, helping drive the index over the 9,000-point level Thursday for the first time. The index was trading at 9,008.97 at the time of publication, up 0.63%.

Tens of millions of Amazon devices like the Echo Dot were bought worldwide, the company said in a Thursday statement.

Amazon previously reported record sales worldwide for Cyber Monday and the Thanksgiving shopping period.

The company didn't release exact sales numbers, so it's not clear how many more shipments it made than 2018, when Amazon said it shipped "more than a billion" items.

Amazon's Year-Over-Year Comparisons

The number of items delivered with Prime free one-day or same-day delivery was nearly four times higher than the same period last holiday season.

The number of customers shipping their holiday order to an Amazon pickup point was up 60%. Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia were the top cities for delivery to Amazon pickup points.

Amazon's Bestsellers

The best-selling toys on Amazon.com were the "L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe Doll Winter Disco Series with Glitter Hair" and the "Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Box of Rainbow Mini Notes."

Best-selling home products included "Instant Pot Duo 80 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker" and the "iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum," from iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT).

Popular fashion brands included Carhartt, Champion athletic apparel from Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) and adidas.

Online Sales Boosted Overall Holiday Buying

Overall, online purchases saved the holiday retail season.

Online sales were up 18.8% over last year during the holiday period, driving an overall 3.4% increase, according to MasterCard Inc.'s (NYSE: MA) Spending Pulse report.

Amazon Stock Up

Amazon shares were trading 3.9% higher at $1,859.04 at the time of publication.

