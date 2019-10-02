A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 2, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ: AMTD) shares were down 3.5%. The company announced commission-free trades for mobile and online platforms.
- Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares were down 15%.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares were down 10.7%. The company reported mixed Q4 earnings results.
- Immuron (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares were up 10.4%. The company was awarded $3.7 million in federal funds for new diarrhea vaccine.
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were down 2.8%.
- The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) shares were up 29% after the company announced an all-stock merger with Flutter Entertainment.
- Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE: TOO) shares were up 0.7%.
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares were down 2.6%.
- McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares were down 2%. Credit Suisse maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and raised the price target from $150 to $160.
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were down 0.8%.
Posted-In: Trading Ideas
