A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 2, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2019 12:44pm   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ: AMTD) shares were down 3.5%. The company announced commission-free trades for mobile and online platforms.
  2. Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares were down 15%.
  5. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares were down 10.7%. The company reported mixed Q4 earnings results.
  6. Immuron (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares were up 10.4%. The company was awarded $3.7 million in federal funds for new diarrhea vaccine.
  7. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were down 2.8%.
  8. The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) shares were up 29% after the company announced an all-stock merger with Flutter Entertainment.
  9. Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE: TOO) shares were up 0.7%.
  10. Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares were down 2.6%.
  11. McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares were down 2%. Credit Suisse maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and raised the price target from $150 to $160.
  12. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were down 0.8%.

© Copyright Benzinga
