Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m E.T on Wednesday, 342 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ: PRTH)

The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Geovax Labs (OTC: GOVX) .

. Box Ships (OTC: TEUFF) 's stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 29.03% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10am on Wednesday are as follows: