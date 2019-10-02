Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Before 10 a.m E.T on Wednesday, 342 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Interesting Points:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ: PRTH)
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Geovax Labs (OTC: GOVX).
- Box Ships (OTC: TEUFF)'s stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 29.03% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.
Stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10am on Wednesday are as follows:
- Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ: PRTH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.1% for the day.
- Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFY) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.61 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.48%.
- EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) shares set a new 52-week low of $70.82 today morning. The stock traded down 0.98% over the session.
- Motif Bio (NASDAQ: MTFB) shares fell to $0.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.46%.
- FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares hit a yearly low of $140.21 today morning. The stock was down 1.29% on the session.
- Carnival (NYSE: CCL) shares hit a yearly low of $42.13 today morning. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.
- Carnival (NYSE: CUK) shares fell to $40.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.42%.
- China Evergrande (OTC: EGRNF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.16 today morning. The stock traded down 5.96% over the session.
- TD Ameritrade Holding (NASDAQ: AMTD) shares were down 1.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $33.93.
- RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.15, and later moved down 5.87% over the session.
- Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $31.11, and later moved down 0.45% over the session.
- Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.99 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.48%.
- SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) shares were down 4.89% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.47.
- CBS (NYSE: CBS) stock hit $39.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.56% over the course of the day.
- Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) shares set a new 52-week low of $84.65 today morning. The stock traded down 1.73% over the session.
- Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $63.90 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.22% over the rest of the day.
- Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $64.33 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares set a new yearly low of $1.12 this morning. The stock was down 3.42% on the session.
- Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.25. Shares then traded down 1.75%.
- Mineral Resources (OTC: MALRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.77 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- K+S (OTC: KPLUF) shares moved down 4.6% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.26 to begin trading.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ: STAF) stock moved down 2.86% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.04 to open trading.
- Evonik Industries (OTC: EVKIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.66 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.51% on the session.
- Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares fell to $22.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.56%.
- Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) stock hit a yearly low of $4.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) stock hit a yearly low of $0.51 this morning. The stock was down 14.56% for the day.
- TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ: TGA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.29. Shares then traded down 3.26%.
- Wayland Gr (OTC: MRRCF) shares moved down 2.7% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading.
- Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) stock hit a yearly low of $18.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.
- Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) stock moved down 1.7% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $168.63 to open trading.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.41 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.62%.
- U.S. Well Servs (NASDAQ: USWS) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 6.95%.
- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) shares fell to $27.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.53%.
- Hengan Intl Group (OTC: HEGIF) shares set a new yearly low of $6.42 this morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
- WidePoint (AMEX: WYY) shares hit a yearly low of $0.29 today morning. The stock was down 4.54% on the session.
- QMC Quantum Minerals (OTC: QMCQF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.14% on the day.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.03. Shares then traded down 4.33%.
- H. Lundbeck (OTC: HLUYY) shares set a new yearly low of $31.35 this morning. The stock was down 2.94% on the session.
- China Resources Power (OTC: CRPJF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.22 this morning. The stock was down 9.06% on the session.
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC: NXGWF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.11 this morning. The stock was down 8.33% for the day.
- Nevada Copper (OTC: NEVDF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.62% on the day.
- Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.91 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.71% on the day.
- bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) stock hit a yearly low of $86.17 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.
- Companhia Brasileira (NYSE: CBD) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.94 today morning. The stock traded down 2.07% over the session.
- Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $11.69, and later moved down 0.93% over the session.
- Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.
- Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) stock hit $37.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.84% over the course of the day.
- Potnetwork Holdings (OTC: POTN) shares were down 4.29% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.
- TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.64 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.24%.
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $4.04. Shares then traded down 4.62%.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) shares moved down 5.78% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.07 to begin trading.
- Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) shares fell to $48.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.01%.
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares set a new yearly low of $1.20 this morning. The stock was up 9.09% on the session.
- Shine Minerals (OTC: PAUFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 42.65% on the day.
- LendingClub (NYSE: LC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.23 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.97% on the session.
- Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.39% for the day.
- Hugo Boss (OTC: BOSSY) stock moved down 2.45% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.23 to open trading.
- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) shares fell to $6.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.43%.
- Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) shares hit a yearly low of $15.11 today morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.
- Western Uranium (OTC: WSTRF) shares moved up 0.47% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.54 to begin trading.
- Shenandoah (NASDAQ: SHEN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $30.59 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
- Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.11 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
- BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) shares set a new yearly low of $5.07 this morning. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.
- Terra Tech (OTC: TRTC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.34, and later moved down 5.02% over the session.
- Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $31.39, and later moved down 1.64% over the session.
- Tocagen (NASDAQ: TOCA) stock hit a yearly low of $0.60 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.
- Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX) stock hit a yearly low of $14.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.
- US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) shares moved up 0.8% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.68 to begin trading.
- Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) stock moved down 3.0% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $57.87 to open trading.
- NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ: NLNK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.20 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.87% on the session.
- Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE: ATGE) stock set a new 52-week low of $37.62 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.76%.
- BillerudKorsnas (OTC: BLRDF) shares hit a yearly low of $10.45 today morning. The stock was down 2.27% on the session.
- Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $15.62, and later moved down 2.02% over the session.
- The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) stock hit a yearly low of $16.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.59% for the day.
- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares hit a yearly low of $7.78 today morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.
- Lions Gate Entertainment (OTC: LHSIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.12 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.9% on the day.
- Liberty Health Sciences (NYSE: LGF-B) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.26 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.43% on the session.
- Luxfer Holdings (NYSE: LXFR) shares fell to $14.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.52%.
- Dragon Life Science (OTC: NOHO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) shares set a new yearly low of $16.03 this morning. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.
- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) stock hit $37.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.11% over the course of the day.
- Sanchez Midstream (AMEX: SNMP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.32 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.59% on the session.
- Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKCA) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.56 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.02%.
- Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.08 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.
- Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock was down 13.98% for the day.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shares set a new yearly low of $13.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.
- Generation Next Franchise (OTC: VEND) shares set a new yearly low of $0.34 this morning. The stock was down 2.86% on the session.
- Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ: PNNT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.15, and later moved down 1.13% over the session.
- Eramet (OTC: ERMAF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.30 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.53% for the day.
- Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $24.10 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.32% on the day.
- BioTelemetry (NASDAQ: BEAT) stock hit a yearly low of $38.38 this morning. The stock was down 3.69% for the day.
- Organic Flower Inv Gr (OTC: QILFF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.06 today morning. The stock traded down 4.31% over the session.
- Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) shares were down 7.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.09.
- NOW (NYSE: DNOW) stock hit $10.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.34% over the course of the day.
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) shares set a new yearly low of $2.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.98% on the session.
- Liberty Defense Holdings (OTC: LDDFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.28%.
- Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH) shares fell to $12.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.76%.
- Teradata (NYSE: TDC) stock hit a yearly low of $29.56 this morning. The stock was down 2.73% for the day.
- Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $20.32, and later moved down 1.36% over the session.
- Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) stock moved down 1.38% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.41 to open trading.
- Prosafe (OTC: PRSEY) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.10 today morning. The stock traded down 42.11% over the session.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) shares set a new yearly low of $5.13 this morning. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.
- Poverty Dignified (OTC: PVDG) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0005 today morning. The stock was down 16.67% on the session.
- Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) stock hit $2.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 27.0% over the course of the day.
- Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) shares moved down 2.62% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.76 to begin trading.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) shares hit a yearly low of $2.72 today morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares hit a yearly low of $1.05 today morning. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.
- Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) shares moved down 1.16% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.31 to begin trading.
- RYU Apparel (OTC: RYPPF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 13.99% over the rest of the day.
- Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) stock hit a yearly low of $7.01 this morning. The stock was down 2.5% for the day.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.61 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.7% for the day.
- Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) stock hit $1.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.85% over the course of the day.
- Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) stock hit $9.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.75% over the course of the day.
- Greatview Aseptic (OTC: GRVWF) shares fell to $0.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.55%.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.47 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 4.89%.
- Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.86 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.72% over the rest of the day.
- Forrester Research (NASDAQ: FORR) stock hit $31.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.82% over the course of the day.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 4.06% over the rest of the day.
- Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.57 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.67% on the day.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.27% for the day.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) shares hit a yearly low of $4.66 today morning. The stock was down 7.38% on the session.
- Box Ships (OTC: TEUFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0015 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 31.82%.
- So-Young International (NASDAQ: SY) stock hit $8.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.81% over the course of the day.
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 10.87% over the rest of the day.
- Axogen (NASDAQ: AXGN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.
- Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $24.66 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.28% for the day.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares moved up 0.24% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.05 to begin trading.
- Prospero Silver (OTC: PSRVF) shares were down 14.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.
- Ravenquest BioMed (OTC: RVVQF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.38% on the day.
- Mullen Group (OTC: MLLGF) shares set a new yearly low of $6.18 this morning. The stock was down 4.8% on the session.
- Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) shares were down 0.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.62.
- National Access Cannabis (OTC: NACNF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.26 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.83% on the day.
- Triumph Gold (OTC: TIGCF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.74% over the rest of the day.
- Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) stock moved down 0.91% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.43 to open trading.
- Westleaf (OTC: WSLFF) shares fell to $0.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.35%.
- Quinsam Capital (OTC: QCAAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.16%.
- Boston Omaha (NASDAQ: BOMN) stock hit a yearly low of $19.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% for the day.
- Kasikornbank Public Co (OTC: KPCPY) shares moved down 2.26% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.88 to begin trading.
- MYM Nutraceuticals (OTC: MYMMF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.
- Lexaria Bioscience (OTC: LXRP) stock hit a yearly low of $0.44 this morning. The stock was down 2.28% for the day.
- CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.32 today morning. The stock traded down 0.41% over the session.
- Pola Orbis Holdings (OTC: PORBF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.61 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.71% over the rest of the day.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares fell to $1.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.58%.
- Contagious Gaming (OTC: KSMRF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock hit a yearly low of $3.07 this morning. The stock was down 4.09% for the day.
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) stock moved down 1.58% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.33 to open trading.
- EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.28. Shares then traded up 0.16%.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $7.30, and later moved down 0.95% over the session.
- Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.52 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.04% on the day.
- Ensign Energy Services (OTC: ESVIF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.04 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Pearson (NYSE: PSO) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.91 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.8%.
- Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) stock hit $4.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.36% over the course of the day.
- Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) shares moved down 3.94% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.05 to begin trading.
- BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ: BKCC) shares were down 2.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.91.
- Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) stock hit a yearly low of $0.52 this morning. The stock was up 3.76% for the day.
- Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.06 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.86% over the rest of the day.
- NWS Holdings (OTC: NWSZF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.60, and later moved down 1.84% over the session.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $4.80. Shares then traded up 0.1%.
- Sasol (NYSE: SSL) stock hit $16.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.58% over the course of the day.
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOBC) stock moved down 3.74% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.64 to open trading.
- Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ: VSTM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.26% on the day.
- Nanosphere Health (OTC: NSHSF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.06 today morning. The stock traded down 32.5% over the session.
- Galaxy Resources (OTC: GALXF) shares were down 4.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.69.
- ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) shares set a new yearly low of $21.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
- RTI Surgical Hldgs (NASDAQ: RTIX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.74 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.
- Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.72 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.12% for the day.
- Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO) shares fell to $18.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.77%.
- FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.07 today morning. The stock traded down 3.01% over the session.
- SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) shares fell to $1.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.68%.
- 48North Cannabis (OTC: NCNNF) shares moved up 15.86% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.25 to begin trading.
- Pengrowth Energy (OTC: PGHEF) stock moved down 7.54% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.18 to open trading.
- Manitou Gold (OTC: MNTUF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.02, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Swire Properties (OTC: SWPFF) stock hit $3.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 19.64% over the course of the day.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.76 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.75% over the rest of the day.
- The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.89 today morning. The stock traded down 5.22% over the session.
- Wacker Chemie (OTC: WKCMF) shares fell to $64.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- Dorel Industries (OTC: DIIBF) shares set a new yearly low of $4.42 this morning. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) shares hit a yearly low of $7.97 today morning. The stock was down 2.08% on the session.
- Tenaris (NYSE: TS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $20.15, and later moved down 3.0% over the session.
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY) shares set a new yearly low of $7.16 this morning. The stock was up 2.13% on the session.
- Ionic Brands (OTC: IONKF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.
- Global Payout (OTC: GOHE) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.10.
- Salvatore Ferragamo (OTC: SFRGY) stock hit a yearly low of $9.10 this morning. The stock was down 3.49% for the day.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares were down 1.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.00.
- Senseonics Holdings (AMEX: SENS) shares fell to $0.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.08%.
- Castlight Health (NYSE: CSLT) stock hit $1.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.19% over the course of the day.
- Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.29% for the day.
- Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) shares hit a yearly low of $9.65 today morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.
- Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares moved down 54.92% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.36 to begin trading.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) stock hit a yearly low of $4.96 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% for the day.
- Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.88 today morning. The stock traded down 5.39% over the session.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell to $1.08 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.22%.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.36 today morning. The stock traded down 1.39% over the session.
- Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ: BREW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.93 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
- Retrophin (NASDAQ: RTRX) stock hit $11.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.2% over the course of the day.
- Nexus Biopharma (OTC: NEXS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.17% on the session.
- Koios Beverage (OTC: KBEVF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.33% on the session.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) stock hit $6.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.46% over the course of the day.
- PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ: PDLI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.88% on the day.
- Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) shares fell to $3.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.4%.
- Swire Pacific (OTC: SWRAF) shares moved down 2.77% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.43 to begin trading.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $28.63. Shares then traded down 0.82%.
- KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $8.48. Shares then traded down 0.82%.
- Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares hit a yearly low of $1.18 today morning. The stock was down 2.85% on the session.
- GrowLife (OTC: PHOT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0032 today morning. The stock was up 1.04% on the session.
- Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) stock moved down 2.65% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.39 to open trading.
- Life On Earth (OTC: LFER) shares set a new yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was down 32.94% on the session.
- Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.34 today morning. The stock traded down 2.91% over the session.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares moved down 8.88% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.35 to begin trading.
- FSD Pharma (OTC: FSDDF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.33% on the session.
- Purepoint Uranium Group (OTC: PUMGF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.03 today morning. The stock traded down 21.05% over the session.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.38 this morning. The stock was down 3.84% on the session.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRVS) stock hit a yearly low of $2.73 this morning. The stock was up 1.45% for the day.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA) stock hit $3.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.86% over the course of the day.
- Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTC: LIFZF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $17.00. Shares then traded up 0.74%.
- WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) stock hit a yearly low of $18.10 this morning. The stock was down 4.62% for the day.
- Weyco Group (NASDAQ: WEYS) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.50 today morning. The stock traded down 0.35% over the session.
- Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.49 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.58% on the session.
- Awilco Drilling (OTC: AWLCF) shares moved down 7.45% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.52 to begin trading.
- Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ: ADRO) stock hit a yearly low of $0.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.
- Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.51 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.73% on the day.
- Australis Capital (OTC: AUSAF) stock hit $0.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.7% over the course of the day.
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTC: KHRNF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.67%.
- Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB) shares fell to $23.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.66%.
- Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) stock hit a yearly low of $3.65 this morning. The stock was down 8.97% for the day.
- THC Biomed International (OTC: THCBF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.10 today morning. The stock traded down 8.74% over the session.
- Charah Solutions (NYSE: CHRA) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.00 today morning. The stock traded down 4.31% over the session.
- Archer (OTC: ARHVF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.91% on the day.
- InflaRx (NASDAQ: IFRX) stock hit a yearly low of $2.33 this morning. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares set a new yearly low of $2.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.48% on the session.
- Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ: SRRK) shares moved down 2.49% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.78 to begin trading.
- CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.20. Shares then traded down 4.0%.
- Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.02 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.12%.
- Dixie Brands (OTC: DXBRF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- TransAtlantic Petroleum (AMEX: TAT) shares were up 0.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.59.
- Chemesis International (OTC: CADMF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.57 today morning. The stock was down 7.73% on the session.
- Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) stock moved down 0.64% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.07 to open trading.
- Eve (OTC: EEVVF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 4.01% on the session.
- Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) shares moved down 12.0% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.24 to begin trading.
- Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $38.66, and later moved down 2.5% over the session.
- Helix TCS (OTC: HLIX) stock hit $0.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.93% over the course of the day.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.7% over the rest of the day.
- BK Technologies (AMEX: BKTI) stock hit $3.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.45% over the course of the day.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.22, and later moved down 4.51% over the session.
- Delta 9 Cannabis (OTC: VRNDF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.85%.
- C21 Investments (OTC: CXXIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.36%.
- Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) stock hit $14.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.78% over the course of the day.
- Else Nutrition Holdings (OTC: BABYF) stock moved down 0.17% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.35 to open trading.
- PPDAI Group (NYSE: PPDF) shares set a new yearly low of $2.77 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.60 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.64% on the day.
- Core One Labs (OTC: LDSYD) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.43 today morning. The stock traded down 12.14% over the session.
- Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) shares were down 5.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.92.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares moved down 5.24% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.29 to begin trading.
- TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) stock hit a yearly low of $3.47 this morning. The stock was down 3.82% for the day.
- Viacom (NASDAQ: VIA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.72 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.41% over the rest of the day.
- AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE: MITT) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.85 today morning. The stock traded down 0.97% over the session.
- Medgold Resources (OTC: MGLDF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 17.57%.
- XSport Global (OTC: XSPT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0012 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 10.96%.
- New Zealand Energy (OTC: NZERF) shares fell to $0.004 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 50.0%.
- Cannabis Sativa (OTC: CBDS) shares moved down 1.52% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.74 to begin trading.
- GTEC Holdings (OTC: GGTTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.
- Americann (OTC: ACAN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock was down 27.78% for the day.
- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) stock hit $4.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.3% over the course of the day.
- China Gold Intl Resources (OTC: JINFF) shares were down 1.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.85.
- Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) stock moved down 1.72% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.59 to open trading.
- Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was down 1.65% for the day.
- 58.com (NYSE: WUBA) shares set a new yearly low of $47.99 this morning. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
- Tourmaline Oil (OTC: TRMLF) shares moved down 6.29% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.14 to begin trading.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ: SECO) stock moved up 0.48% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.15 to open trading.
- Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.14 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.74% on the day.
- Plastic Omnium (OTC: PASTF) shares fell to $26.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.11%.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $10.00. Shares then traded down 5.95%.
- Cool Holdings (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares moved down 12.31% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.03 to begin trading.
- CannaOne Technologies (OTC: CNONF) stock moved down 10.0% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.52 to open trading.
- Cordoba Minerals (OTC: CDBMF) shares moved down 19.21% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading.
- DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.31% over the rest of the day.
- 360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.43 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.19% on the day.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) stock hit $0.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.01% over the course of the day.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares fell to $1.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 8.8%.
- Leaf Group (NYSE: LEAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.86 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.23%.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell to $5.67 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.48%.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: STSA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.72 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.96% for the day.
- BioCorRx (OTC: BICX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.06 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.26% on the day.
- Avinger (NASDAQ: AVGR) stock hit $0.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.52% over the course of the day.
- Mitsubishi (OTC: MSBHF) shares fell to $24.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.23%.
- NVE (NASDAQ: NVEC) stock set a new 52-week low of $63.10 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.88%.
- CytRx (OTC: CYTR) stock hit $0.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.9% over the course of the day.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DFFN) stock moved down 3.68% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.82 to open trading.
- Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) shares fell to $26.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.92%.
- Cannabis One Holdings (OTC: CAAOF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.15 today morning. The stock was down 7.9% on the session.
- Victory Metals (OTC: VKMTF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.30 this morning. The stock was down 12.86% on the session.
- InspireMD (AMEX: NSPR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.18 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.83% on the day.
- Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX: CANF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.94 this morning. The stock was down 1.88% on the session.
- CB2 Insights (OTC: CBIIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 26.4%.
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTC: IPATF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.93% for the day.
- Naturally Splendid (OTC: NSPDF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.06 today morning. The stock traded up 0.83% over the session.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.11. Shares then traded down 4.94%.
- Mason Graphite (OTC: MGPHF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.11% over the rest of the day.
- CanAlaska Uranium (OTC: CVVUF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.13 today morning. The stock traded down 7.14% over the session.
- RAIT Finl Trust (OTC: RASGQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.25 today morning. The stock traded down 35.15% over the session.
- ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) stock moved up 1.29% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.41 to open trading.
- 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $45.63 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.3% on the day.
- Singapore Press Hldgs (OTC: SGPRF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.51 today morning. The stock traded down 2.59% over the session.
- HashChain Technology (OTC: HSSHF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 33.94% on the day.
- Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-A) shares fell to $8.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.14%.
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTC: BTHCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 22.63% on the day.
- MoneyOnMobile (OTC: MOMT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 48.67%.
- AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX: AIM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.67 today morning. The stock was down 2.82% on the session.
- Manitowoc Co (NYSE: MTW) stock hit $11.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.48% over the course of the day.
- Pasinex Resources (OTC: PSXRF) stock moved up 18.69% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to open trading.
- ViewRay (NASDAQ: VRAY) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.64%.
- Nesco Holdings (NYSE: NSCO) stock moved down 2.72% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.54 to open trading.
- CannAmerica Brands (OTC: CNNXF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 26.88%.
- Fandom Sports Media (OTC: FDMSF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.02 today morning. The stock was down 6.98% on the session.
- Platina Resources (OTC: PTNUF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 33.33%.
- Neurotrope (NASDAQ: NTRP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.71 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.26% on the session.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) stock hit $3.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 3.08% over the course of the day.
- ObsEva (NASDAQ: OBSV) stock hit a yearly low of $7.90 this morning. The stock was down 3.06% for the day.
- Fred's (OTC: FREDQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.03, and later moved up 29.03% over the session.
- Generation Alpha (OTC: GNAL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 1.94%.
- Black Tusk Resources (OTC: BTKRF) shares were down 66.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.
- CDTi Advanced Materials (OTC: CDTI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 68.66% on the day.
- Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBFS) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.21 today morning. The stock traded down 1.5% over the session.
- National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $45.27 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.
- NRG Metals (OTC: NRGMF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 21.69% for the day.
- Forecross (OTC: FRXX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 6.52% for the day.
- Bigfoot Project Inv (OTC: BGFT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.00004 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $136.84, and later moved down 2.45% over the session.
- Altair Resources (OTC: AAEEF) stock moved down 57.25% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
- China Infrastructure (OTC: CHNC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0007 to begin trading. The stock was down 33.33% on the session.
- Moncler (OTC: MONRY) shares were down 1.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $34.71.
- Uniti Group (NASDAQ: UNIT) shares fell to $7.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.8%.
- GreenGro Technologies (OTC: GRNH) stock hit $0.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 18.04% over the course of the day.
- Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.73 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.93% on the day.
- QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.32. Shares then traded down 5.62%.
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.
- 1933 Industries (OTC: TGIFF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.
- Byzen Digital (OTC: BYZN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.07, and later moved down 11.76% over the session.
- Geovax Labs (OTC: GOVX) stock hit $0.0024 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.7% over the course of the day.
