Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2019 10:55am   Comments
Share:

Before 10 a.m E.T on Wednesday, 342 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ: PRTH)
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Geovax Labs (OTC: GOVX).
  • Box Ships (OTC: TEUFF)'s stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 29.03% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10am on Wednesday are as follows:

  • Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ: PRTH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.1% for the day.
  • Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFY) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.61 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.48%.
  • EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) shares set a new 52-week low of $70.82 today morning. The stock traded down 0.98% over the session.
  • Motif Bio (NASDAQ: MTFB) shares fell to $0.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.46%.
  • FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares hit a yearly low of $140.21 today morning. The stock was down 1.29% on the session.
  • Carnival (NYSE: CCL) shares hit a yearly low of $42.13 today morning. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.
  • Carnival (NYSE: CUK) shares fell to $40.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.42%.
  • China Evergrande (OTC: EGRNF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.16 today morning. The stock traded down 5.96% over the session.
  • TD Ameritrade Holding (NASDAQ: AMTD) shares were down 1.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $33.93.
  • RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.15, and later moved down 5.87% over the session.
  • Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $31.11, and later moved down 0.45% over the session.
  • Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.99 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.48%.
  • SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) shares were down 4.89% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.47.
  • CBS (NYSE: CBS) stock hit $39.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.56% over the course of the day.
  • Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) shares set a new 52-week low of $84.65 today morning. The stock traded down 1.73% over the session.
  • Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $63.90 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.22% over the rest of the day.
  • Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $64.33 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares set a new yearly low of $1.12 this morning. The stock was down 3.42% on the session.
  • Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.25. Shares then traded down 1.75%.
  • Mineral Resources (OTC: MALRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.77 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • K+S (OTC: KPLUF) shares moved down 4.6% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.26 to begin trading.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ: STAF) stock moved down 2.86% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.04 to open trading.
  • Evonik Industries (OTC: EVKIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.66 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.51% on the session.
  • Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares fell to $22.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.56%.
  • Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) stock hit a yearly low of $4.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) stock hit a yearly low of $0.51 this morning. The stock was down 14.56% for the day.
  • TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ: TGA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.29. Shares then traded down 3.26%.
  • Wayland Gr (OTC: MRRCF) shares moved down 2.7% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading.
  • Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) stock hit a yearly low of $18.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.
  • Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) stock moved down 1.7% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $168.63 to open trading.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.41 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.62%.
  • U.S. Well Servs (NASDAQ: USWS) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 6.95%.
  • DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) shares fell to $27.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.53%.
  • Hengan Intl Group (OTC: HEGIF) shares set a new yearly low of $6.42 this morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
  • WidePoint (AMEX: WYY) shares hit a yearly low of $0.29 today morning. The stock was down 4.54% on the session.
  • QMC Quantum Minerals (OTC: QMCQF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.14% on the day.
  • Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.03. Shares then traded down 4.33%.
  • H. Lundbeck (OTC: HLUYY) shares set a new yearly low of $31.35 this morning. The stock was down 2.94% on the session.
  • China Resources Power (OTC: CRPJF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.22 this morning. The stock was down 9.06% on the session.
  • Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC: NXGWF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.11 this morning. The stock was down 8.33% for the day.
  • Nevada Copper (OTC: NEVDF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.62% on the day.
  • Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.91 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.71% on the day.
  • bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) stock hit a yearly low of $86.17 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.
  • Companhia Brasileira (NYSE: CBD) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.94 today morning. The stock traded down 2.07% over the session.
  • Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $11.69, and later moved down 0.93% over the session.
  • Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.
  • Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) stock hit $37.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.84% over the course of the day.
  • Potnetwork Holdings (OTC: POTN) shares were down 4.29% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.
  • TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.64 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.24%.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $4.04. Shares then traded down 4.62%.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) shares moved down 5.78% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.07 to begin trading.
  • Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) shares fell to $48.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.01%.
  • NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares set a new yearly low of $1.20 this morning. The stock was up 9.09% on the session.
  • Shine Minerals (OTC: PAUFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 42.65% on the day.
  • LendingClub (NYSE: LC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.23 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.97% on the session.
  • Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.39% for the day.
  • Hugo Boss (OTC: BOSSY) stock moved down 2.45% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.23 to open trading.
  • ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) shares fell to $6.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.43%.
  • Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) shares hit a yearly low of $15.11 today morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.
  • Western Uranium (OTC: WSTRF) shares moved up 0.47% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.54 to begin trading.
  • Shenandoah (NASDAQ: SHEN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $30.59 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
  • Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.11 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
  • BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) shares set a new yearly low of $5.07 this morning. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.
  • Terra Tech (OTC: TRTC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.34, and later moved down 5.02% over the session.
  • Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $31.39, and later moved down 1.64% over the session.
  • Tocagen (NASDAQ: TOCA) stock hit a yearly low of $0.60 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.
  • Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX) stock hit a yearly low of $14.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.
  • US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) shares moved up 0.8% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.68 to begin trading.
  • Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) stock moved down 3.0% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $57.87 to open trading.
  • NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ: NLNK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.20 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.87% on the session.
  • Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE: ATGE) stock set a new 52-week low of $37.62 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.76%.
  • BillerudKorsnas (OTC: BLRDF) shares hit a yearly low of $10.45 today morning. The stock was down 2.27% on the session.
  • Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $15.62, and later moved down 2.02% over the session.
  • The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) stock hit a yearly low of $16.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.59% for the day.
  • Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares hit a yearly low of $7.78 today morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.
  • Lions Gate Entertainment (OTC: LHSIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.12 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.9% on the day.
  • Liberty Health Sciences (NYSE: LGF-B) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.26 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.43% on the session.
  • Luxfer Holdings (NYSE: LXFR) shares fell to $14.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.52%.
  • Dragon Life Science (OTC: NOHO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) shares set a new yearly low of $16.03 this morning. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.
  • Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) stock hit $37.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.11% over the course of the day.
  • Sanchez Midstream (AMEX: SNMP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.32 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.59% on the session.
  • Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKCA) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.56 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.02%.
  • Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.08 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.
  • Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock was down 13.98% for the day.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shares set a new yearly low of $13.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.
  • Generation Next Franchise (OTC: VEND) shares set a new yearly low of $0.34 this morning. The stock was down 2.86% on the session.
  • Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ: PNNT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.15, and later moved down 1.13% over the session.
  • Eramet (OTC: ERMAF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.30 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.53% for the day.
  • Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $24.10 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.32% on the day.
  • BioTelemetry (NASDAQ: BEAT) stock hit a yearly low of $38.38 this morning. The stock was down 3.69% for the day.
  • Organic Flower Inv Gr (OTC: QILFF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.06 today morning. The stock traded down 4.31% over the session.
  • Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) shares were down 7.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.09.
  • NOW (NYSE: DNOW) stock hit $10.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.34% over the course of the day.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) shares set a new yearly low of $2.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.98% on the session.
  • Liberty Defense Holdings (OTC: LDDFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.28%.
  • Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH) shares fell to $12.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.76%.
  • Teradata (NYSE: TDC) stock hit a yearly low of $29.56 this morning. The stock was down 2.73% for the day.
  • Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $20.32, and later moved down 1.36% over the session.
  • Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) stock moved down 1.38% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.41 to open trading.
  • Prosafe (OTC: PRSEY) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.10 today morning. The stock traded down 42.11% over the session.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) shares set a new yearly low of $5.13 this morning. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.
  • Poverty Dignified (OTC: PVDG) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0005 today morning. The stock was down 16.67% on the session.
  • Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) stock hit $2.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 27.0% over the course of the day.
  • Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) shares moved down 2.62% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.76 to begin trading.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) shares hit a yearly low of $2.72 today morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.
  • Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares hit a yearly low of $1.05 today morning. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.
  • Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) shares moved down 1.16% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.31 to begin trading.
  • RYU Apparel (OTC: RYPPF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 13.99% over the rest of the day.
  • Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) stock hit a yearly low of $7.01 this morning. The stock was down 2.5% for the day.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.61 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.7% for the day.
  • Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) stock hit $1.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.85% over the course of the day.
  • Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) stock hit $9.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.75% over the course of the day.
  • Greatview Aseptic (OTC: GRVWF) shares fell to $0.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.55%.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.47 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 4.89%.
  • Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.86 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.72% over the rest of the day.
  • Forrester Research (NASDAQ: FORR) stock hit $31.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.82% over the course of the day.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 4.06% over the rest of the day.
  • Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.57 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.67% on the day.
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.27% for the day.
  • Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) shares hit a yearly low of $4.66 today morning. The stock was down 7.38% on the session.
  • Box Ships (OTC: TEUFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0015 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 31.82%.
  • So-Young International (NASDAQ: SY) stock hit $8.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.81% over the course of the day.
  • Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 10.87% over the rest of the day.
  • Axogen (NASDAQ: AXGN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.
  • Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $24.66 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.28% for the day.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares moved up 0.24% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.05 to begin trading.
  • Prospero Silver (OTC: PSRVF) shares were down 14.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.
  • Ravenquest BioMed (OTC: RVVQF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.38% on the day.
  • Mullen Group (OTC: MLLGF) shares set a new yearly low of $6.18 this morning. The stock was down 4.8% on the session.
  • Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) shares were down 0.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.62.
  • National Access Cannabis (OTC: NACNF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.26 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
  • Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.83% on the day.
  • Triumph Gold (OTC: TIGCF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.74% over the rest of the day.
  • Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) stock moved down 0.91% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.43 to open trading.
  • Westleaf (OTC: WSLFF) shares fell to $0.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.35%.
  • Quinsam Capital (OTC: QCAAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.16%.
  • Boston Omaha (NASDAQ: BOMN) stock hit a yearly low of $19.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% for the day.
  • Kasikornbank Public Co (OTC: KPCPY) shares moved down 2.26% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.88 to begin trading.
  • MYM Nutraceuticals (OTC: MYMMF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.
  • Lexaria Bioscience (OTC: LXRP) stock hit a yearly low of $0.44 this morning. The stock was down 2.28% for the day.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.32 today morning. The stock traded down 0.41% over the session.
  • Pola Orbis Holdings (OTC: PORBF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.61 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.71% over the rest of the day.
  • Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares fell to $1.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.58%.
  • Contagious Gaming (OTC: KSMRF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock hit a yearly low of $3.07 this morning. The stock was down 4.09% for the day.
  • CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) stock moved down 1.58% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.33 to open trading.
  • EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.28. Shares then traded up 0.16%.
  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $7.30, and later moved down 0.95% over the session.
  • Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.52 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.04% on the day.
  • Ensign Energy Services (OTC: ESVIF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.04 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Pearson (NYSE: PSO) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.91 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.8%.
  • Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) stock hit $4.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.36% over the course of the day.
  • Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) shares moved down 3.94% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.05 to begin trading.
  • BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ: BKCC) shares were down 2.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.91.
  • Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) stock hit a yearly low of $0.52 this morning. The stock was up 3.76% for the day.
  • Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.06 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.86% over the rest of the day.
  • NWS Holdings (OTC: NWSZF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.60, and later moved down 1.84% over the session.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $4.80. Shares then traded up 0.1%.
  • Sasol (NYSE: SSL) stock hit $16.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.58% over the course of the day.
  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOBC) stock moved down 3.74% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.64 to open trading.
  • Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ: VSTM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.26% on the day.
  • Nanosphere Health (OTC: NSHSF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.06 today morning. The stock traded down 32.5% over the session.
  • Galaxy Resources (OTC: GALXF) shares were down 4.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.69.
  • ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) shares set a new yearly low of $21.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
  • RTI Surgical Hldgs (NASDAQ: RTIX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.74 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.
  • Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.72 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.12% for the day.
  • Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO) shares fell to $18.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.77%.
  • FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.07 today morning. The stock traded down 3.01% over the session.
  • SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) shares fell to $1.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.68%.
  • 48North Cannabis (OTC: NCNNF) shares moved up 15.86% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.25 to begin trading.
  • Pengrowth Energy (OTC: PGHEF) stock moved down 7.54% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.18 to open trading.
  • Manitou Gold (OTC: MNTUF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.02, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Swire Properties (OTC: SWPFF) stock hit $3.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 19.64% over the course of the day.
  • Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.76 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.75% over the rest of the day.
  • The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.89 today morning. The stock traded down 5.22% over the session.
  • Wacker Chemie (OTC: WKCMF) shares fell to $64.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • Dorel Industries (OTC: DIIBF) shares set a new yearly low of $4.42 this morning. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) shares hit a yearly low of $7.97 today morning. The stock was down 2.08% on the session.
  • Tenaris (NYSE: TS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $20.15, and later moved down 3.0% over the session.
  • Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY) shares set a new yearly low of $7.16 this morning. The stock was up 2.13% on the session.
  • Ionic Brands (OTC: IONKF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.
  • Global Payout (OTC: GOHE) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.10.
  • Salvatore Ferragamo (OTC: SFRGY) stock hit a yearly low of $9.10 this morning. The stock was down 3.49% for the day.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares were down 1.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.00.
  • Senseonics Holdings (AMEX: SENS) shares fell to $0.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.08%.
  • Castlight Health (NYSE: CSLT) stock hit $1.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.19% over the course of the day.
  • Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.29% for the day.
  • Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) shares hit a yearly low of $9.65 today morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.
  • Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares moved down 54.92% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.36 to begin trading.
  • Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) stock hit a yearly low of $4.96 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% for the day.
  • Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.88 today morning. The stock traded down 5.39% over the session.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell to $1.08 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.22%.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.36 today morning. The stock traded down 1.39% over the session.
  • Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ: BREW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.93 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
  • Retrophin (NASDAQ: RTRX) stock hit $11.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.2% over the course of the day.
  • Nexus Biopharma (OTC: NEXS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.17% on the session.
  • Koios Beverage (OTC: KBEVF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.33% on the session.
  • Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) stock hit $6.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.46% over the course of the day.
  • PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ: PDLI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.88% on the day.
  • Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) shares fell to $3.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.4%.
  • Swire Pacific (OTC: SWRAF) shares moved down 2.77% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.43 to begin trading.
  • Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $28.63. Shares then traded down 0.82%.
  • KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $8.48. Shares then traded down 0.82%.
  • Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares hit a yearly low of $1.18 today morning. The stock was down 2.85% on the session.
  • GrowLife (OTC: PHOT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0032 today morning. The stock was up 1.04% on the session.
  • Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) stock moved down 2.65% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.39 to open trading.
  • Life On Earth (OTC: LFER) shares set a new yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was down 32.94% on the session.
  • Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.34 today morning. The stock traded down 2.91% over the session.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares moved down 8.88% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.35 to begin trading.
  • FSD Pharma (OTC: FSDDF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.33% on the session.
  • Purepoint Uranium Group (OTC: PUMGF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.03 today morning. The stock traded down 21.05% over the session.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.38 this morning. The stock was down 3.84% on the session.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRVS) stock hit a yearly low of $2.73 this morning. The stock was up 1.45% for the day.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA) stock hit $3.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.86% over the course of the day.
  • Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTC: LIFZF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $17.00. Shares then traded up 0.74%.
  • WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) stock hit a yearly low of $18.10 this morning. The stock was down 4.62% for the day.
  • Weyco Group (NASDAQ: WEYS) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.50 today morning. The stock traded down 0.35% over the session.
  • Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.49 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.58% on the session.
  • Awilco Drilling (OTC: AWLCF) shares moved down 7.45% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.52 to begin trading.
  • Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ: ADRO) stock hit a yearly low of $0.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.
  • Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.51 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.73% on the day.
  • Australis Capital (OTC: AUSAF) stock hit $0.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.7% over the course of the day.
  • Khiron Life Sciences (OTC: KHRNF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.67%.
  • Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB) shares fell to $23.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.66%.
  • Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) stock hit a yearly low of $3.65 this morning. The stock was down 8.97% for the day.
  • THC Biomed International (OTC: THCBF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.10 today morning. The stock traded down 8.74% over the session.
  • Charah Solutions (NYSE: CHRA) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.00 today morning. The stock traded down 4.31% over the session.
  • Archer (OTC: ARHVF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.91% on the day.
  • InflaRx (NASDAQ: IFRX) stock hit a yearly low of $2.33 this morning. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares set a new yearly low of $2.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.48% on the session.
  • Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ: SRRK) shares moved down 2.49% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.78 to begin trading.
  • CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.20. Shares then traded down 4.0%.
  • Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.02 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.12%.
  • Dixie Brands (OTC: DXBRF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • TransAtlantic Petroleum (AMEX: TAT) shares were up 0.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.59.
  • Chemesis International (OTC: CADMF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.57 today morning. The stock was down 7.73% on the session.
  • Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) stock moved down 0.64% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.07 to open trading.
  • Eve (OTC: EEVVF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 4.01% on the session.
  • Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) shares moved down 12.0% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.24 to begin trading.
  • Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $38.66, and later moved down 2.5% over the session.
  • Helix TCS (OTC: HLIX) stock hit $0.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.93% over the course of the day.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.7% over the rest of the day.
  • BK Technologies (AMEX: BKTI) stock hit $3.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.45% over the course of the day.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.22, and later moved down 4.51% over the session.
  • Delta 9 Cannabis (OTC: VRNDF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.85%.
  • C21 Investments (OTC: CXXIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.36%.
  • Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) stock hit $14.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.78% over the course of the day.
  • Else Nutrition Holdings (OTC: BABYF) stock moved down 0.17% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.35 to open trading.
  • PPDAI Group (NYSE: PPDF) shares set a new yearly low of $2.77 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.60 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.64% on the day.
  • Core One Labs (OTC: LDSYD) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.43 today morning. The stock traded down 12.14% over the session.
  • Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) shares were down 5.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.92.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares moved down 5.24% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.29 to begin trading.
  • TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) stock hit a yearly low of $3.47 this morning. The stock was down 3.82% for the day.
  • Viacom (NASDAQ: VIA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.72 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.41% over the rest of the day.
  • AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE: MITT) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.85 today morning. The stock traded down 0.97% over the session.
  • Medgold Resources (OTC: MGLDF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 17.57%.
  • XSport Global (OTC: XSPT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0012 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 10.96%.
  • New Zealand Energy (OTC: NZERF) shares fell to $0.004 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 50.0%.
  • Cannabis Sativa (OTC: CBDS) shares moved down 1.52% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.74 to begin trading.
  • GTEC Holdings (OTC: GGTTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.
  • Americann (OTC: ACAN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock was down 27.78% for the day.
  • Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) stock hit $4.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.3% over the course of the day.
  • China Gold Intl Resources (OTC: JINFF) shares were down 1.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.85.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) stock moved down 1.72% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.59 to open trading.
  • Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was down 1.65% for the day.
  • 58.com (NYSE: WUBA) shares set a new yearly low of $47.99 this morning. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
  • Tourmaline Oil (OTC: TRMLF) shares moved down 6.29% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.14 to begin trading.
  • Secoo Holding (NASDAQ: SECO) stock moved up 0.48% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.15 to open trading.
  • Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.14 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.74% on the day.
  • Plastic Omnium (OTC: PASTF) shares fell to $26.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.11%.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $10.00. Shares then traded down 5.95%.
  • Cool Holdings (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares moved down 12.31% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.03 to begin trading.
  • CannaOne Technologies (OTC: CNONF) stock moved down 10.0% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.52 to open trading.
  • Cordoba Minerals (OTC: CDBMF) shares moved down 19.21% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading.
  • DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.31% over the rest of the day.
  • 360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.43 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.19% on the day.
  • Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) stock hit $0.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.01% over the course of the day.
  • Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares fell to $1.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 8.8%.
  • Leaf Group (NYSE: LEAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.86 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.23%.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell to $5.67 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.48%.
  • Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: STSA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.72 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.96% for the day.
  • BioCorRx (OTC: BICX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.06 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.26% on the day.
  • Avinger (NASDAQ: AVGR) stock hit $0.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.52% over the course of the day.
  • Mitsubishi (OTC: MSBHF) shares fell to $24.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.23%.
  • NVE (NASDAQ: NVEC) stock set a new 52-week low of $63.10 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.88%.
  • CytRx (OTC: CYTR) stock hit $0.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.9% over the course of the day.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DFFN) stock moved down 3.68% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.82 to open trading.
  • Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) shares fell to $26.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.92%.
  • Cannabis One Holdings (OTC: CAAOF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.15 today morning. The stock was down 7.9% on the session.
  • Victory Metals (OTC: VKMTF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.30 this morning. The stock was down 12.86% on the session.
  • InspireMD (AMEX: NSPR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.18 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.83% on the day.
  • Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX: CANF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.94 this morning. The stock was down 1.88% on the session.
  • CB2 Insights (OTC: CBIIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 26.4%.
  • ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTC: IPATF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.93% for the day.
  • Naturally Splendid (OTC: NSPDF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.06 today morning. The stock traded up 0.83% over the session.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.11. Shares then traded down 4.94%.
  • Mason Graphite (OTC: MGPHF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.11% over the rest of the day.
  • CanAlaska Uranium (OTC: CVVUF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.13 today morning. The stock traded down 7.14% over the session.
  • RAIT Finl Trust (OTC: RASGQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.25 today morning. The stock traded down 35.15% over the session.
  • ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) stock moved up 1.29% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.41 to open trading.
  • 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $45.63 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.3% on the day.
  • Singapore Press Hldgs (OTC: SGPRF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.51 today morning. The stock traded down 2.59% over the session.
  • HashChain Technology (OTC: HSSHF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 33.94% on the day.
  • Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-A) shares fell to $8.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.14%.
  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTC: BTHCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 22.63% on the day.
  • MoneyOnMobile (OTC: MOMT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 48.67%.
  • AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX: AIM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.67 today morning. The stock was down 2.82% on the session.
  • Manitowoc Co (NYSE: MTW) stock hit $11.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.48% over the course of the day.
  • Pasinex Resources (OTC: PSXRF) stock moved up 18.69% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to open trading.
  • ViewRay (NASDAQ: VRAY) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.64%.
  • Nesco Holdings (NYSE: NSCO) stock moved down 2.72% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.54 to open trading.
  • CannAmerica Brands (OTC: CNNXF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 26.88%.
  • Fandom Sports Media (OTC: FDMSF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.02 today morning. The stock was down 6.98% on the session.
  • Platina Resources (OTC: PTNUF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 33.33%.
  • Neurotrope (NASDAQ: NTRP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.71 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.26% on the session.
  • PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) stock hit $3.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 3.08% over the course of the day.
  • ObsEva (NASDAQ: OBSV) stock hit a yearly low of $7.90 this morning. The stock was down 3.06% for the day.
  • Fred's (OTC: FREDQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.03, and later moved up 29.03% over the session.
  • Generation Alpha (OTC: GNAL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 1.94%.
  • Black Tusk Resources (OTC: BTKRF) shares were down 66.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.
  • CDTi Advanced Materials (OTC: CDTI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 68.66% on the day.
  • Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBFS) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.21 today morning. The stock traded down 1.5% over the session.
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $45.27 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.
  • NRG Metals (OTC: NRGMF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 21.69% for the day.
  • Forecross (OTC: FRXX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 6.52% for the day.
  • Bigfoot Project Inv (OTC: BGFT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.00004 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $136.84, and later moved down 2.45% over the session.
  • Altair Resources (OTC: AAEEF) stock moved down 57.25% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
  • China Infrastructure (OTC: CHNC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0007 to begin trading. The stock was down 33.33% on the session.
  • Moncler (OTC: MONRY) shares were down 1.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $34.71.
  • Uniti Group (NASDAQ: UNIT) shares fell to $7.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.8%.
  • GreenGro Technologies (OTC: GRNH) stock hit $0.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 18.04% over the course of the day.
  • Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.73 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.93% on the day.
  • QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.32. Shares then traded down 5.62%.
  • Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.
  • 1933 Industries (OTC: TGIFF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.
  • Byzen Digital (OTC: BYZN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.07, and later moved down 11.76% over the session.
  • Geovax Labs (OTC: GOVX) stock hit $0.0024 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.7% over the course of the day.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAWW + AAEEF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stifel On Atlas Air: Company Has Lingering Pilot Union Issues, But Stock Still Attractive
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Delta Explores Forest Residue As Jet Fuel
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2019
Amazon Shifts Two Freighters From Atlas Air To ATSG Operation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday