Benzinga has featured a look at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bearish calls included an e-commerce leader and a popular big bank.

Bullish calls featured a big-box store operator and a media giant.

Late summer and early fall can be a worrying time for investors, as the markets have a reputation for being unpredictable at this time of year. So Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of the more bearish and bullish calls from this past week.

Bears

"Are Foot Locker And Finish Line's Problems All Nike's Fault?" by Brett Hershman asks whether poor quarterly results from footwear retailers was down to the fall from grace of Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE). Also see how much recent strength at rivals Adidas and Puma has come into play as well.

In "Cramer Blasts Wells Fargo, Calls It A 'Rogue Bank'," Jayson Derrick points out that the scope of the Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) fake accounts scandal has widened in a new report. CNBC's Jim Cramer last week called the revelations outrageous and called on Congress to act. Should Wells Fargo be considered a "rogue bank"?

Shanthi Rexaline's "Contrarian: Amazon Is One Of The Weakest Retailers There Is" offers a look at why Moody's Investor Service said last week that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has a long way to go before it can dominate the retail space. Also, can the numbers for Prime membership in the United States be trusted?

Also check out Sell In May And Go Away? Doing So With These Stocks Was A Mistake.

Bulls

Traders appeared to profits after Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) offered one of the largest positive surprises in the entire retail sector in 2017, according to "Best Buy Has Survived And Thrived In The E-Commerce Revolution" by Wayne Duggan. See why it has survived while Circuit City and RadioShack have not.



In Elizabeth Balboa's "CBS Expands Its Foreign Broadcasting Portfolio," see why CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) is placing a bigger bet on Australian television with its most recent acquisition. With this purchase, CBS is building on its underperforming international portfolio. But find out what its U.S. competitors have that CBS does not yet have.

"Lululemon Is Gaining Men's Approval, China Is Growing Rapidly" by Brett Hershman examines two "secret weapons" that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) revealed in last week's earnings report that are expected to drive its revenue goals. What does it take for a female-dominated brand to grow its men's line?

Oppenheimer Presents New Menu Of Top Picks offers a wide slate of stock picks in various sectors.

Posted-In: Amazon Amazon.com best buy CBS lululemon Lululemon Athletica NikeTrading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.