Palo Alto, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Charter Communications And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners picked Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM as his final trade.

Amid Taiwan's ongoing energy transition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is grappling with escalating electricity costs, which are significantly impacting its operations.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said he likes Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW, which has a lot of momentum in their new go-to-market strategy.

Palo Alto Networks will release the financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2025, ended Oct. 31, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

Kari Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR reported a lower capex than expected.

On Nov. 1, Charter Communications reported fiscal third-quarter 2024 revenue growth of 1.6% year-on-year to $13.8 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $13.7 billion.

Joseph M. Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF as his final trade.

Price Action:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares fell 1.3% to close at $193.22 during Wednesday's session.

Palo Alto shares rose 5.2% to settle at $385.18 during Wednesday's session.

Charter Communications shares gained 6.7% to close at $408.02 on Wednesday.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund gained 6.1% during Thursday's session.

