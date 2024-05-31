Apple, JPMorgan, Corning And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said Apple Inc. AAPL is still down 5% from its highs.

Cupertino, California-based Apple plans to overhaul the Siri virtual assistant, enabling users to control individual app functions using voice commands.

The new system will allow Siri to take command of all the features within apps for the first time, reported Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors picked iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM, saying said small-cap stocks are “really undervalued” and are poised to do better when interest rates come down.

Kevin Simpson of Capital Wealth Planning said JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM is the “best of breed” under $200.

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, last week, hinted at his retirement within the next five years. This revelation has left investors and analysts speculating about the future leadership of the bank.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said he is staying long on Corning Incorporated GLW.

On Thursday, JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee upgraded Corning from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $37 to $43, while UBS analyst Joshua Spector increased the price target from $35 to $38.

Price Action:

JPMorgan shares rose 0.6% to close at $199.33 on Thursday.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF gained 1% during Thursday's session.

Apple shares rose 0.5% to close at $191.29 during Thursday's session.

Corning shares climbed 4% to settle at $36.96 on Thursday.

Check This Out: Top 4 Materials Stocks You May Want To Dump In Q2

Image: Shutterstock