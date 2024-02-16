Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Loading... Loading...

Each week, Benzinga's Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks just under the surface and warrant attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance to uncover new information.

This index layers editorial commentary to help make sense of why these stocks should be of interest and whether investors or casual readers should watch them.

Here is a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week of Feb. 16:

Intuit Inc INTU: The owner of TurboTax aired several commercials during Super Bowl LVIII highlighting its tax preparation software and platform. The stock saw strong interest from investors over the last week, which could be related to the Super Bowl ads. The company is set to report second quarter results on Thursday, Feb. 22 and shares trade near 52-week highs.

Nano-X Imaging NNOX: The medical imaging systems company saw shares trade higher on the week after technology giant Nvidia Corp NVDA revealed a stake in the company via a 13F filing. The filing showed that Nvidia owns 59,632 shares. The filing comes on the heels of the company being granted 510(k) clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its HealthFLD analysis for liver attenuation.

Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC: The SPAC, which is set to take Donald Trump's media company Trump Media & Technology Group public, saw strong interest from readers during the week. Shares of the company hit new 52-week highs after the SEC announced a registration statement on Form S-4 was effective clearing the path for the merger to go through.

"Moving forward, we aim to accelerate our work to build a free speech highway outside the stifling stranglehold of Big Tech. I'd like to thank everyone who has believed in our mission and helped bring us to this moment," Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes said.

The company said it expects to announce the date of a special meeting for shareholders to vote on the merger approval in the coming days. A vote extension previously took the deadline to March 8, 2024 for the merger.

The stock has been volatile in recent months as Trump is a frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election. The four-time-indicted candidate won several early state primaries for the GOP nomination race. Shares of the SPAC are up over 160% in the last month.

SoundHound AI Inc SOUN: The artificial intelligence company saw shares soar after filings showed investments by two well-known names. BlackRock reported a 5.6% passive stake in the company Wednesday via a 13-F filing. A filing also showed that artificial intelligence leader Nvidia owns a stake in the company. While Nvidia listed the SoundHound holding in a new filing, it is likely a stake it acquired previously.

Nvidia was an investor in the company in a 2017 $75 million funding round. When SoundHound announced a SPAC merger to go public, Nvidia was listed as an existing investor. Shares of SoundHound are up over 60% in the last five days and up over 100% in the last month. SoundHound reports fourth quarter financial results on Feb. 29.

Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI: The technology company has been one of the fastest-gaining stocks in recent weeks with shares up over 200% year-to-date in 2024 and up over 800% in the last year, fueled by the artificial intelligence opportunity for the company. Super Micro Computer was among the top tickers on Benzinga Pro in the last week and is seeing strong interest on the WallStreetBets subreddit. Analysts recently turned bullish on the stock.

Loading... Loading...

Bank of America analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya initiated coverage with a Buy rating and price target of $1,040. The analyst said the company's revenue could be "driven by AI-related demand." Bhattacharya also highlighted the growing backlog for the company.

Barclays analysts recently raised the price target of Super Micro Computer from $691 to $961 while maintaining an Overweight rating. Wells Fargo analysts initiated the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and $960 price target recently.

Stay tuned for next week's report, and follow Benzinga Pro for all the latest headlines and top market-moving stories here.

Read the latest Stock Whisper Index reports here:

Read Next: Nvidia Bolsters AI Leadership with Investment in Arm Holdings, Eyes Future Growth in Semiconductor Industry