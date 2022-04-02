Why Some Apple Workers Are Threatening To Quit Over A Policy That Takes Effect On April 11

Last month, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook wrote an email to his employees asking them to return to their offices beginning April 11.

In the initial phase of the plan, employees will come back to the office one day a week, and from the third week, employees will come in twice a week.

The full hybrid pilot program would involve employees coming into the office on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday and work “flexibly” on Wednesday and Friday.

However, it looks like some employees are not happy with Apple's policy of returning to the office.

Some are saying that they plan to quit in protest because they “don't want to deal with the commute” or “sit around for eight hours a day,” the New York Post reported.

Several employees expressed their frustration about the new office policy more crudely. "I don't give a single f*** about ever coming back to work here," an employee wrote on the anonymous corporate message board Blind this week.

Also Read: Apple Stock Rises For 10 Consecutive Sessions - First Time Since 2010

“I’m going to go in to say hello and meet everyone since I haven’t since I started and then sending in my resignation when I get home,” another employee wrote on the message board.

Some employees showed their disagreement with Apple’s policy by saying that it's stricter than other companies, including Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB).

In March, Cook acknowledged that there may be resistance to returning to the office in a memo outlining the company's policy. He noted that while "returning to the office represents a long-awaited milestone," for some workers it "may also be an unsettling change."

Apple has changed the return-to-office date several times amid the rising cases of coronavirus and restrictions imposed by the government.

Google and Meta are allowing certain staff to become full-time remote workers. Amazon has left the decision with the employees about coming back to the office.

Also Read: Apple Secretly Joined Amazon In Advancing Commercial Cannabis Reform