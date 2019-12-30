Here's How Much Investing $100 In Amazon Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

Amazon’s Big Decade

One of the top performers of the decade was e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Amazon is one of the largest online retailers in the world. Over the years, Amazon has morphed from an online bookstore to a one-stop shopping destination for pretty much anything under the sun, but the stock’s 2010s rally was fueled in large part by its rapidly growing cloud services segment.

Incredibly, Amazon shares started the 2010s trading at around $134. By mid-2010, Amazon had already hit its low point of the decade, trading down to $105.80. From that point forward, it was a slow and steady climb for the next 10 years with few interruptions.

2020 And Beyond

Amazon hit the $1,000 mark in 2017 and reached its decade high of $2,050.50 in mid-2018.

Despite cooling down a bit since then, the popular e-commerce stock was without a doubt one of the best investments of the decade.

In fact, $100 worth of Amazon stock in 2010 would be worth more than $1,450 today.

Looking ahead, analysts expect more upside from Amazon in 2020. The average price target among the 45 analysts covering the stock is $2,180 suggesting 17.8% upside from current levels.

