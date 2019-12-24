11 Last-Minute Holiday Gift Ideas For The Stock Trader In Your Life

Last-minute holiday shoppers have little time to get those final gifts for friends and loved ones.

Here’s a list of 11 gifts to get for that special stock trader in your life this holiday season.

“Market Wizards” is one of the best-selling books about stock trading and features a compilation of interviews with successful traders win which they tell their stories and give advice for aspiring traders.

In 2020, each trade starts with a point and a click, and this mouse pad picturing the intersection of Wall Street and Broadway in Manhattan makes sure that path to the next buy or sell is as smooth as possible.

This tiger eye marble business card and pen holder featuring the iconic stock market bear and bull butting heads can really class up a trading desk.

If you want to go all-out with a big budget this Christmas, this Dell Precision T5500 Workstation with 32GB of Ram, 8 Core 2X 2.93 Quad Xeon Intel processors, four 24-inch monitors and a quad stand is the ultimate trading setup.

The last thing a trader needs to be thinking about during the workday is an achy back, and this ergonomic desk chair has a five-star rating on Amazon.

This 8-watt LED desk lamp is modeled after some of the earliest electric lamps dating back to the 1800s and were originally used by bankers who needed light to read tiny numbers.

Money trees are actually water chestnut trees that are traditional symbols of good luck, and this four-year-old indoor bonsai money tree is no more than 14 inches tall.

Fans of Warren Buffett will love this Wall Street take on Monopoly, which features real companies Berkshire has acquired throughout the years.

This historical chart featuring the investor sentiment cycle as depicted by the Dutch tulip market bubble in the early 1600s serves as a constant reminder not to let emotions get in the way of smart trading decisions.

Global markets never sleep, and the best traders need that first dose of caffeine first thing in the morning to get ahead of the game by the time the opening bell rings.

Maybe we are a bit biased, but Benzinga Pro is a great holiday gift for any trader. Benzinga Pro is a valuable tool for traders looking for that razor-thin edge in the market. Benzinga Pro subscribers get access to exclusive trading ideas and commentary, real-time newsfeeds, newsdesk chat, sentiment indicators, audio squawk and much more.

