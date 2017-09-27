Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Are Amazon, Google, Facebook And Apple Monopolies? In Some Ways, But This Isn't Illegal

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2017 10:34am   Comments
Share:
Are Amazon, Google, Facebook And Apple Monopolies? In Some Ways, But This Isn't Illegal
Related AAPL
Bernstein Ponders Potential PayPal M&A
An Equal-Weight Spin On Investing In The Nasdaq 100
Apple Shows Market Leadership With Jump To 81 RS Rating (Investor's Business Daily)
Related AMZN
Bernstein Ponders Potential PayPal M&A
Rodney And Holly Robinson Peete Talk About Hemp Cream For Pain Relief
Tech and Bank Stocks Surge As Major Indexes Hold Early Solid Gains (Investor's Business Daily)

There is no question as to whether companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are dominant leaders in their respective markets. But are they too dominant to the point where they should be classified as monopolies?

Being a monopoly is not illegal in the United States, despite contrary belief, Bloomberg reported. Being "big" most certainly does not equate with being "bad" unless they abuse their market power to thwart competitors that are offering lower-priced alternatives. In fact, the number of monopoly cases in the U.S. fell from an average of 15.7 a year from 1970 through 1999 to 2.8 a year from 2000 to 2014.

Companies like Facebook or Google would likely argue that they merely offer a superior product versus the competition and their dominance is far from guaranteed over time, Bloomberg suggested. Barriers to entry are after all low for new competitors and there is no shortage of funding capital available to compelling startups.

Nevertheless, here is a look at Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google's respective market share in their businesses.

  • Amazon: U.S. e-book sales: 93 percent.
  • Amazon: U.S. e-commerce sales: 30 percent.
  • Apple: high-end smartphone sales: 63 percent.
  • Facebook: U.S. display-ad market: 39 percent.
  • Google: U.S. internet-search ad spending: 78 percent.
  • Google: European internet-search ad spending: 92 percent.

Related Links:

Gadfly's Ovide Explains Why Facebook Execs Aren't 'Villains'

A Look Into The Antitrust Environment Surrounding Internet Giants
_________
Image Credit: By Fluffybuns - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Bloomberg ecommerce GoogleTop Stories Tech Media Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

Bernstein Ponders Potential PayPal M&A
Rodney And Holly Robinson Peete Talk About Hemp Cream For Pain Relief
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 27, 2017
CBOE's Catherine Clay Talks Fintech, Bitcoin And Volatility
An Equal-Weight Spin On Investing In The Nasdaq 100
Hey Siri, How Positive Is The New Deal With Apple For Google's Ecosystem?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on AAPL
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.