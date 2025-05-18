Apple Users Ditch Google Search, Trump Praises Nvidia's Jensen Huang At Saudi Summit, SMCI Stock In 'Sweet Spot' And More: This Week In Artificial Intelligence

The past week has been a whirlwind of tech news, with major developments from industry giants like Apple Inc. AAPL and Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, as well as emerging players like Super Micro Computer SMCI. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Apple Users Ditch Google Search: In a surprising revelation, Apple executive Eddy Cue announced a decline in search volume on the tech giant’s platform, a first in 20 years. This news was discussed on the All-In Podcast, where venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya urged Google to stop waiting for data and start fighting models like ChatGPT. Read the full article here.

SMCI Rated Outperform by Raymond James: Super Micro Computer received an Outperform rating from Raymond James, thanks to its strong standing in the AI-optimized infrastructure sector and swift revenue growth. AI platforms make up about 70% of Supermicro's revenue, making it a dominant player among branded server vendors. Read the full article here.

Trump Praises Nvidia CEO at Saudi Summit: President Donald Trump singled out Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang for praise during a U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum, highlighting the chipmaker's planned $500 billion investment in U.S. artificial intelligence infrastructure. Read the full article here.

Gulf Countries to Become ‘Largest Hyperscalers’: CNBC's Jim Cramer lauded the artificial intelligence deals announced after the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum and touted Gulf countries to be future hyperscalers. Read the full article here.

Nvidia, Amazon, Tesla, Palantir to Benefit from Saudi Arabia’s AI Push: Analyst Daniel Ives of Wedbush highlighted that the AI Revolution has found its next major area of penetration: Saudi Arabia. He named Nvidia, Amazon, Tesla, and Palantir as the top beneficiaries of this $1 trillion push. Read the full article here.

