Putin Ally Who Unveiled Tesla Cybertruck With Machine Gun Now Says Elon Musk 'Remotely Disabled' The Militarized EV

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA, has been accused by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov of remotely disabling his Cybertruck.

What Happened: Kadyrov, who has been in power in Chechnya since 2007, alleged that his Cybertruck was “remotely disabled” by Musk.

The Chechen leader voiced his discontent in a Telegram post, where he described Musk’s actions as unmanly.

"Elon Musk behaved badly. He gives expensive gifts from the heart, and then turns them off remotely," Kadyrov wrote in the post.

Then he added in the post saying, "That's not manly. How could you do that, Elon?" He also mentioned that he had to tow the vehicle after Tesla shut it down.”

In the past, Kadyrov had posted a video that displayed the Cybertruck, fitted with what appeared to be a machine gun. He hinted that the vehicle, which he claimed was a gift from Musk.

"We received a Tesla Cybertruck from the esteemed Elon Musk. I was pleased to test this new technology and personally witnessed why it’s rightfully called the ‘Cyberbeast," he said in a statement.

However, Musk has firmly denied ever gifting the Cybertruck to Kadyrov. The process by which the warlord procured the vehicle is still a mystery, considering the direct export of a Cybertruck from the US to Chechnya is forbidden due to US sanctions.

Why It Matters: Kadyrov’s accusations against Musk are significant due to the involvement of a high-profile individual and a globally renowned brand. This incident brings to light questions about the security and remote control features of Tesla’s vehicles.

Furthermore, it highlights the potential misuse of such vehicles in regions of conflict, which could have serious consequences for international security and Tesla’s reputation.

